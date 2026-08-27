BIG BABIES World Premiere to Open at Pier Players Theatre Company

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Pier Players Theatre Company will present the world premiere of the hilarious new comedy Big Babies. The play is written by Kate Brennan and David Lee White (known together as Brennan & White), directed by Deborah Lynn Meier, and produced by Chelsea Cylinder. The show will run from October 2-11, 2026, at the Bob & Selma Horan Studio Theatre, which is located in the Arden Theatre Company’s Hamilton Family Arts Center in Old City, Philadelphia.

In Big Babies, seemingly happy couple Janus and Troy host their first adults-only dinner party since having a child, but the sophisticated night that they had hoped for takes a startling turn. In this hilarious and chaotic farcical romp, these "mature" adults devolve into the Big Babies that they truly are.

“I am thrilled to be back with Pier Players directing Big Babies,” said director Deborah Lynn Meier. “What drew me to the piece is how it balances humor with the struggle of finding your identity after becoming a parent. David [Lee White] and Kate [Brennan] have written this play and these characters in a hilarious way that, at the same time, feels incredibly real.”

Playwright David Lee White is also the book writer and co-creator of The Angry Grammarian (the hit musical that earned Pier Players its first Barrymore Recommendation in 2024) and the playwright of Etiquette (the comedy that garnered the company its second Barrymore Recommendation in 2025). Now, Pier Players is thrilled to be collaborating with White for the third time, this time joined by his writing partner Kate Brennan.

“This show has everything you’d want in a riotous romp, and it also does something unique,” said Pier Players Artistic Director Chelsea Cylinder. “While being a fast-paced comedy, Big Babies also manages to give a thoughtful and insightful look into parenthood and what it means to start a family in today’s world. But it does so through constant laughs and extremely clever dialogue. The script is filled with nonstop great one-liners and absurd hijinks. We loved it from the minute we read it, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences.”

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