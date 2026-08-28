THE ADDAMS FAMILY: The Musical to Open Walnut Street Theatre Season

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Walnut Street Theatre will kick off their 218th season with THE ADDAMS FAMILY: The Musical. This production will begin previews on September 22, open September 30, and will run through November 1.

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY: The Musical is the magnificently unhinged hit musical featuring everyone's favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams is the ultimate princess of darkness and has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family... a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Originally created in 1938 by Charles Addams, THE ADDAMS FAMILY did not receive their first names until the 1960s. The iconic characters quickly moved from the comics page to the television screen and became a household name for their quirky archetypes that challenged modern sitcom relationships. In the 1990s, the franchise gained more traction with modern audiences with the production of several movies before becoming a full Broadway musical in 2010 with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The Tony Award-nominated musical ran on Broadway until 2011 and toured internationally until 2021.

Richard Stafford returns to the Walnut as Director/Choreographer, having previously directed and choreographed numerous Mainstage shows, including A Christmas Story The Musical, Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, and Mamma Mia!. In addition to his work with the Walnut, Stafford has also choreographed on Broadway and the New York City Opera. Music and vocal direction will be provided by CHRIS BURCHERI, who returns to the Walnut for his seventh season. His Walnut credits include 1776 The Musical, A Christmas Story The Musical, Dreamgirls, ELF The Broadway Musical, Jersey Boys, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Taking on the Addams Family Matriarch and Patriarch are Lindsey Bliven (Beehive – the 60s Musical) as Morticia Addams and Damon Bonetti (The Best Man) as Gomez Addams. ABBIE PARKER makes her Walnut debut in the role of Wednesday Addams. The role of Pugsley Addams will be shared by KIERAN GALLAGHER (A Christmas Story The Musical) of Philadelphia, PA and TRISTAN MONAGHAN (A Christmas Story The Musical) of Trevose, PA. Portraying other iconic Addams Family members include Kelly Briggs (Elvis – A Musical Revolution) as Uncle Fester, AREN DUFFY (Mary Poppins) as Lurch, and Mary Martello (Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective) as Grandma. Taking on the role of Lucas Beineke, Wednesday's boyfriend, is GALEN GRAHAM in his Walnut Mainstage debut. Bringing the Beineke parents to life are Don Daniels (Annie) as Mal Beineke and Christina Stroup in her Walnut debut as Alice Beineke.

Returning to the Walnut stage as ancestors of the Addams and denizens of New York City are Dance Captain Rachael Britton Hart (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Eckert (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), BONNIE KELLY (A Christmas Story The Musical), Madeline Kendall (ELF The Broadway Musical), ANDREW RUGGIERI (Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville), DOMINICK SANNELLI (A Christmas Story The Musical), and AUDREY BIEHL SIMMONS (A Christmas Story The Musical). Rounding out the cast in their Walnut debuts are MELANIE BECKER, Jack Gimpel, and FILIP PRZYBYCIEŃ.

The familiar faces of the creative team for THE ADDAMS FAMILY: The Musical is equally ready to bring their talent and ideas to life on the Walnut's stage. Scenic Designer John Farrell (A Christmas Story The Musical) brings the Addams Family mansion from New York City to Philadelphia and Lighter Designer Julie Duro (Rocky, the Musical) lights up the stage in the spookiest way. Sound Designer Sean McGinley (Million Dollar Quartet) returns to create the eeks, creaks, and shrieks of The Addams Family. Costume Designer MARY FOLINO (1776 The Musical) and Wig Designer DESTINEE STEELE (A Christmas Story The Musical) work together to create the iconically gothic wardrobes that the Addams are known for.

Your favorite characters come to life in this heartwarming tale of acceptance, change, and growing up! THE ADDAMS FAMILY: The Musical will keep audiences engaged with wall-to-wall laughter and frights for the Halloween season. Now look alive… or don't!

The 2026-27 Season starts with THE ADDAMS FAMILY: THE MUSICAL. Previews begin September 22, 2026 and the show runs through November 1, 2026. Open captioning will be available on Sunday, October 4 for the 7pm performance; audio description will be available Thursday, October 15 for the 2pm performance. ASL translation will be available on Thursday, October 15 at 7:30pm. The 2026-27 Season will also include: Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical, David Mamet's GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, Noël Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER, and COME FROM AWAY The Musical.

Hallo-Week at the Walnut will be a week of evening performances designed to celebrate the Halloween season. Wednesday's Mezz Madness will be on Wednesday, October 28, 7:30pm performance; all seats in the mezzanine are $28. Kids Night at the Walnut will be on Thursday, October 29, 7:30pm performance; buy one adult ticket at full price to get a youth ticket for free, plus enjoy special pre-show events in the lobby. Two to Tango Date Night will be on Friday, October 30, 7:30pm performance; get two tickets for $140 and enjoy exclusive pre-show events from 6:30-7:30pm. Addams After Dark will be on Saturday, October 31, 7pm performance; all seats are $35, and audiences can enjoy $10 drink specials and pre-show events. For more information on Hallo-Week at the Walnut, please visit our website.

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