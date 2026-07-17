Sam Primack, David Merino and More to Star in RENT at Bucks County Playhouse

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Bucks County Playhouse will mark the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson's iconic rock musical "Rent" with a new production that honors the landmark musical's legacy while inviting a new generation to experience its story of love, friendship and community.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Weber (Broadway's "& Juliet," "KPOP"), "Rent" runs August 13 through September 13.

Leading the cast are Austin Turner ("Rent" at North Shore Music Theatre) as Roger Davis, Sam Primack (Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen") as Mark Cohen, Alysia Velez ("Into the Woods" on Broadway) as Mimi Marquez, Owen Scales ("Frozen" at Fulton Theatre) as Tom Collins, David Merino (Broadway's "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" and "Moulin Rouge! The Musical") as Angel Schunard, Veronica Otim (Broadway's "& Juliet,” “Redwood”) as Joanne Jefferson, Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway's "& Juliet") as Maureen Johnson and Kevin Trinio Perdido (Broadway's "Once Upon a One More Time”) as Benjamin Coffin III.

The company also features Dré Hinds ("Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" National Tour), Aubrey Jones (Pace University’s "Pippin"), Jack Hopewell ("Jesus Christ Superstar" National Tour), Michael Marrero ("Peter Pan" National Tour), JP Qualters ("Mrs. Doubtfire" National Tour), Lauren Soto ("Mamma Mia!" on Broadway) and Sunayna Smith ("Grease" at Bucks County Playhouse).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Tom Rogers (“We Will Rock You” International Tour), Costume Designer Nicole V. Moody (“The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse), Hair and Wig Designer J. Jared Janas (Broadway’s “&Juliet”), Lighting Designer Yael Lubetzky (“South Pacific” at Bucks County Playhouse), Sound Designer Ashton Michael Corey (“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” at Bucks County Playhouse), Props Supervisor Anya Kutner (“Starstruck” at Bucks County Playhouse), Music Director Alexander Tom (“Jesus Christ Superstar” at The Rev) and Production Stage Manager Amy Rauchwerger (“Elf: The Musical” at Bucks County Playhouse).

Since its Broadway premiere in 1996, Jonathan Larson's "Rent" has inspired generations with its unforgettable score and powerful story of friendship, resilience and chosen family. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the musical helped transform Broadway and continues to resonate with audiences around the world 30 years later.

Set in New York City's East Village during the height of the AIDS epidemic, "Rent" follows a close-knit group of artists navigating friendship, love, loss and the pursuit of their dreams. Featuring beloved songs including "Seasons of Love," "La Vie Bohème," "Take Me or Leave Me" and "I'll Cover You," Larson's electrifying score celebrates the enduring power of community and reminds us that the measure of a life is found in love.

The production is the fourth show in Bucks County Playhouse's 2026 Season, sponsored by Bank of America, with Nurture Spa of New Hope serving as production sponsor. “Rent” Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

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