Ryan Silverman & Alexandra Socha to Lead SOUTH PACIFIC at Bucks County Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's ground-breaking musical “South Pacific,” running June 18 through July 26 at the historic New Hope theater. The official opening night is Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Leading the cast are Ryan Silverman (Broadway's “Chicago,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Cry-Baby”) as Emile de Becque and Alexandra Socha (Broadway's “Wicked,” “Spring Awakening” and “Head Over Heels”) as Nellie Forbush.

The cast also features Ann Sanders (Broadway's “The Music Man” and BCP's “Elf: The Musical”) as Bloody Mary; Mike Schwitter (Broadway's “The Great Gatsby” and “Pippin”) as Lt. Joseph Cable; David Hess (Broadway's “Sunset Boulevard,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Annie Get Your Gun”) as Captain Brackett; Taylor Crousore (“Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging!” and “NEWSical The Musical”) as Luther Billis; Áine Dorman (Detroit Opera's “Ainadamar”) as Liat; Austin Wong Harper (National Tours of “Life of Pi” and “Tootsie”) as Henri; and Trevor Martin (“The Sound of Music,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Les Misérables”) as Commander Harbison.

The company also includes Lexie Brown, John Cuozzo, Andrew Eckert, Raphe Gilliam, Lauren Honderd, Elle Kim, Ayana Kjonaas, McGee Maddox, Kaitlyn Mayse, Lizz Picini, Scott Silagy, Markos Vazquez-Bostock, and Weston Wright.

The show will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Denis Jones, who returns to Bucks County Playhouse following last season's acclaimed production of “She Loves Me.” The creative team includes Music Director Matthew Smedal (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Clueless The Musical”); three-time Tony Award nominee, Scenic Designer and Bucks County Playhouse Artists Council member Anna Louizos (“School of Rock,” “In the Heights,” and over XX shows at BCP, including last season's “Elf: The Musical” and “She Loves Me”); Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski (“Rock and Roll Man,” “The Muny's “The Wiz”); Lighting Designer Yael Lubetzky (“Joy,” “Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”); Sound Designer Joshua D. Reid (“The Color Purple,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” national tours); Hair, Wig and Makeup Designer J. Jared Janas (over 40 Broadway shows, and more than 25 productions at Bucks County Playhouse); and Production Stage Manager Jynelly Rosario (“Moulin Rouge!” National Tour and “Hamilton”). Casting is by Paul Hardt.

The musical also has deep roots in Bucks County. Oscar Hammerstein II wrote “South Pacific” while living in nearby Doylestown, where he spent many of his later years. The musical is based on “Tales of the South Pacific” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author James A. Michener, who was born in Doylestown, graduated from the former Doylestown High School, and maintained lifelong ties to Bucks County.

"As disappointed as Oscar would be about the seemingly everlasting timeliness of South Pacific, he would undoubtedly be heartened by the strength of feeling so many people have for the show these nearly 80 years after it first opened on Broadway,” said Will Hammerstein, grandson of Oscar Hammerstein II.

Serving as the centerpiece musical of Bucks County Playhouse's 2026 summer season, the production also marks the final show to be produced by the longtime leadership trio of Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, and Producer Josh Fiedler, concluding their 12-year tenure leading the artistic revitalization of Bucks County Playhouse. Following “South Pacific,” the producing team will pass the torch to incoming Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl.

“Since we first arrived in 2014, I've dreamed of producing SP… one of the most romantic of the theatre canon,” said Producing Director Alexander Fraser. “It was the first musical I saw as a child, and I was furious my family did not let me move to Bali Hai. This is my chance! Denis Jones has assembled a top-notch cast and creative team, including Anna Louizos, our scenery designer for twelve shows.”

“‘South Pacific' is one of those musicals that audiences simply love experiencing together,” said Executive Producer Robyn Goodman. “The score is magnificent, the story is deeply moving, and the themes still feel incredibly relevant today. We are very proud to share this extraordinary musical with our audiences as part of our final season producing in New Hope.”

Widely considered a landmark of the American musical theater, the show premiered on Broadway in 1949, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and ten Tony Awards. The musical remains celebrated for its lush score, emotional storytelling, and groundbreaking examination of prejudice and humanity.

Set against the backdrop of World War II on a remote island in the South Pacific, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece intertwines romance, sacrifice and cultural conflict with a soaring score featuring classics including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Springtime,” and “There Is Nothin' Like a Dame.”

Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...