Video: THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical Set to Open at Walnut Street Theatre Sept. 22

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A newly posted clip from Walnut Street Theatre offers a preview of THE ADDAMS FAMILY: The Musical, confirming that performances are set to begin September 22. The footage, shared on the theatre's YouTube channel, gives audiences a first glimpse of the production before it opens on the historic Philadelphia stage.

Walnut Street Theatre, billed as America's oldest theatre, has built its recent seasons around a mix of classic musicals, historical dramas, and contemporary revivals staged at its Walnut Street home in Center City Philadelphia.

The September 22 start date places THE ADDAMS FAMILY among the theatre's upcoming offerings following a season that included stagings of 1776 and Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance. Details on casting and creative staff for the new production were not included in the video description.

Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...