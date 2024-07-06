Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS Opens Next Week at Town & Country Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Town and Country Players has announced their upcoming production of "Assassins: The Musical," the Tony Award-winning sensation that takes aim at American history like never before.

Set against a carnival backdrop, "Assassins" delves into the lives and motives of history's most infamous presidential assassins and would-be assassins. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, this daring musical explores the twisted paths that brought these individuals to their fateful historical moments, all with a surprising dose of humor and heart.

Featuring a talented ensemble of local performers, gripping storytelling, and unforgettable music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, "Assassins: The Musical" promises an evening of entertainment that's as thrilling as it is thought-provoking. The cast includes Chris Serpico, Keith Beecham, Jack Prisco, John DiFernando, J. Ryan Harmer, Casey Lynch, Jim Moore, Jason Herbert, Stephanie Weidner, Erin Markham, Mary Kate Prisco, Joe Gregor, Jennifer Ahr, Elizabeth Susswein, A.J. Thompson, Gerry Hehir, and Cory Brooks.

The production is directed by Nancy Ridgeway, with musical direction by Joseph Nappi, and produced by Annamarie Hughes and Nancy Vander Zwan. "The cast is all blessed with wonderful musical gifts and great onstage acting skills. I'm enjoying seeing the group unite and interact under Nancy's deft hand," Hughes says about the cast.

"I am surrounded by incredibly talented people who are amazing to collaborate with in bringing my vision of the show to life for the audiences. My ultimate hope is that when audiences leave the theater they will be talking about the performance they just experienced," Ridgeway adds.

This production also brings Jack Prisco, who plays the Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, and Ridgeway together again after his first show 10 years ago. "It feels like such a full-circle experience and I can't wait to get the show on its feet to show how much I have grown from the first time I was in one of Nancy's productions," says Prisco.

Join Town and Country Players as they explore the dark corners of history with humor, heart, and a carnival twist that will leave you questioning the American dream. "People who believe in the American Dream often end up discouraged by the sheer number of obstacles that can remain in their way despite our "equality," says Stephanie Weidner who plays Sarah Jane Moore. "The level of frustration that they feel towards the pretty words of the American Dream is something that we can't be allowed to ignore, especially since, as this show tells us, frustration can lead to rage which can lead to tragedy," Weidner adds.

Don't miss your shot to experience "Assassins: The Musical" at Town and Country Players. Tickets are on sale now! The show runs July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 8:00 PM and July 14, 20, 21 and 27 at 2:00 PM. Visit our website at www.townandcountryplayers.org, email us at tandcbox@gmail.com, or call (215) 348-7566 to secure seats.

Comments