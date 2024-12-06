Spotlight: DARLENE LOVE at Keswick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Darlene Love returns to Keswick Theatre on December 13th. It’s no wonder the New York Times raves: “Darlene Love’s thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton’s guitar or Bob Dylan’s lyrics.”

Through the years, Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and sensational performances. Since the early sixties, as part of Phil Spector’s ‘wall of sound’ hit factory, this great lady has done it all…from major motion pictures like the highly successful Lethal Weapon series to Broadway hits like Hairspray and Grease. She even starred as herself in Leader Of The Pack, credited as Broadway’s first ‘jukebox musical.’

Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!

