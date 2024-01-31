Spotlight: A CONVERSATION WITH HAYDEN PANETTIERE at Keswick Theatre

A Conversation with Hayden Panettiere will be at Keswick Theatre February 22nd.

Hayden was memorably seen starring opposite Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Emma Roberts in the popular horror franchise SCREAM and recently reprised her role in the newest film in the franchise, SCREAM 6. She just starred opposite Golden Globe winner Tyler James Williams in the Lionsgate feature AMBER ALERT which is set for release next year. Hayden has been acting since the young age of four. She is also known for her role as “Claire Bennet” on the highly acclaimed NBC series HEROES and subsequently starred in the ABC hit series, NASHVILLE, which earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

Hayden the cover girl for Neutrogena’s worldwide campaign and remained a brand ambassador for close to ten years.

On the feature side, Hayden played the lead in the film CUSTODY alongside Viola Davis and prior to that, starred in THE FORGER opposite Josh Hutcherson. Other major film credits include I LOVE YOU BETH COOPER, BRING IT ON: ALL OR NOTHING, ICE PRINCESS and REMEMBER THE TITANS opposite Denzel Washington.

Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!