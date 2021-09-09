Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

See the Sidesplitting Musical, MURDER FOR TWO!

pixeltracker

They put the LAUGHTER in manslaughter.

Sep. 9, 2021  

See the Sidesplitting Musical, MURDER FOR TWO!

Join Bristol Riverside Theatre for one of the most uproarious musical comedies to hit the stage, the sidesplitting and zany Murder for Two. It's a whodunit for two actors, one playing the detective, the other playing all thirteen suspects, and both of them taking turns accompanying each other at the piano. It's Agatha Christie meets Vaudeville and you won't want to miss it. Runs Sept 21 - Oct 10, 2021. For tickets, visit brtstage.org or call 215-785-0100.

See the Sidesplitting Musical, MURDER FOR TWO!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You