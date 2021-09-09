See the Sidesplitting Musical, MURDER FOR TWO!

Join Bristol Riverside Theatre for one of the most uproarious musical comedies to hit the stage, the sidesplitting and zany Murder for Two. It's a whodunit for two actors, one playing the detective, the other playing all thirteen suspects, and both of them taking turns accompanying each other at the piano. It's Agatha Christie meets Vaudeville and you won't want to miss it. Runs Sept 21 - Oct 10, 2021. For tickets, visit brtstage.org or call 215-785-0100.