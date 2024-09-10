Robi Hager, Angel Sigala & Elena Camp to Star in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Theatre Horizon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Horizon's star-studded production of tick, tick...BOOM!, composed by the late Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, returns to Norristown for an extended engagement, October 9-27, 2024. This highly-celebrated staging, co-directed by Robi Hager (Broadway's Spring Awakening, How to Succeed..., Bye Bye Birdie, and Doctor Zhivago) and Theatre Horizon favorite Steve Pacek (last seen in Horizon's The Hounds of Baskerville), was recently nominated for four Barrymore Awards.

Robi Hager, a celebrated composer in his own right (Siluetas, Little Duende), will reprise his Barrymore-nominated performance as "Jon." Hager will be reunited with his fellow co-stars - Barrymore nominee Angel Sigala (Broadway's New York, New York) as "Michael" and Theatre Horizon alum and Montgomery County, PA native Elena Camp (My Fair Lady, 1st National Tour) as "Susan" - for this engagement.

This autobiographical musical by Larson is the story of a composer and the sacrifices he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors, and a band, tick, tick... BOOM! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

The creative team for tick, tick...BOOM! includes co-director Steve Pacek (Horizon's Into the Woods, ...Spelling Bee, Untitled Project #213), Brigitte Rottman as Music Director, Damien Figueras as Sound Designer, Asaki Kuruma as Costume Designer, Christopher Haig as Set Designer, J. Dominic Chacon as Lighting Designer, Randi Alexis Hickey as Stage Manager, and Karly Amato as Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets currently on sale at theatrehorizon.org, or by calling 610-283-2230, extension 1.

