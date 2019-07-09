Quantum Theater Group & Wings Of Paper Theatre Co. Present CONSTELLATIONS

Quantum Theater Group is bringing Nick Payne's Constellations to the Mayfair Theatre in Philadelphia this August as their inaugural production.

Featuring Kristin Devine and Broadway's Kevin DeJesus-Jones, Constelllations "may be the most sophisticated date play Broadway has seen. This 70-minute fugue-like production... takes that most elemental of dramatic setups - boy meets girl - and then spins it into a seeming infinitude of might-have-been alternatives." This new production, directed by Adam Maggio, will run in Philadelphia from August 2nd until the 17th.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/constellations-tickets-62229768914.

Constellations explores the most basic connections between people and the infinite direction those connections can take. Based on Brian Greene's Pulitzer Prize-Finalist book The Elegant Universe, this love story is told over more than 70 possible iterations of the multiverse.

"Once you start reading about the multiverse and string theory, it's really breath-taking to try to imagine that every possible version of your dearest relationships exists out there somewhere. We are experiencing and sharing on stage just a tiny fraction of the infinite versions of our lives." -Kevin DeJesus-Jones

This show, performed by only two actors, will bring audiences on a profound and vivid journey through a sliver of the cosmos. Single tickets are $30 and are on sale online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/constellations-tickets-62229768914, and also in-person at the Mayfair Theatre, located at 6243 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.





