Power Street Theatre to Launch Souletri Fest, A Multidisciplinary Arts Celebration in Philadelphia

Power Street Theatre is launching their inaugural arts celebration, Souletri Fest, during Hispanic Heritage month. This multidisciplinary arts festival will celebrate Philadelphia's booming arts community in the heart of el barrio, and will feature three stages at the LightHouse Field Sports Complex highlighting poetry, spoken word, musical theater, storytelling, visual arts, dance, and more in an outdoor community space. The festivities will take place on October 7, 2023, from 12-6PM EST.

"The Souletri Arts Festival will ignite the imaginations of multicultural and intergenerational audiences with an immersive sensory experience," noted Power Street Theatre co-founder Gabriela Sanchez. "We are partnering with a variety of arts organizations and artists and are excited to invite a broad audience to engage with the incredible arts that are happening in our backyard."

"Souletri Fest promises to be a fun day filled with art, delicious food from local food trucks, and plenty of photo opportunities," added Power Street Theatre Festival Curator Jose Alicea. "The festival will feature various forms of incredible entertainment for audiences of all ages."

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chair for their comfort as they enjoy live music, poetry, comedy, and more during Main Stage presentations, featuring performances by local artists Girls Rock Philly, Bomberos De La Calle, Jahwula, Tiffany Janell, Omar Hats, and NYC based Afro Dominicano. If all of that music inspires audiences to try their own hand at singing, attendees can share their talent with the audience by signing up for an indoor open mic session located at The Barn, hosted hourly by a variety of community organizations. Additionally, this family-friendly festival will have a children's area for games, a jam session with Karen Smith, performances for babies and toddlers by Ninth Planet, face painting and more. There will also be a special announcement about an upcoming Power Street Theatre production that will feature Tony Award-winning talent in the cast.

Festival admission is "pay what you wish," with contributions supporting Power Street Theatre's mission to prioritize arts access for our communities. For more information, please visit Click Here.

Service Details

Saturday, October 7, 2023

12-6pm

Lighthouse Field Sports Complex (199 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

Doors will open at 11am. Rain Date: Saturday, October 14th

Souletri Fest is made possible by the fundamental support from the William Penn Foundation.

About Power Street Theatre Company

Power Street Theatre, founded in 2012 by Gabriela Sanchez and Erlina Ortiz, has grown into a collective of fierce multicultural and multidisciplinary artists. Dedicated to connecting communities through the power of story by making theater accessible to communities in North Philadelphia, Power Street produces new inspiring stories with innovative voices. In the past 10 years, Power Street has produced seven full productions in addition to developing an educational program called Land & Body, which provides free theater classes for adults in North Philly.

About Lighthouse Field

Lighthouse Field provides educational, recreational, cultural, social and economic improvement programs to families to improve the quality of their lives.