PlayPenn and Philadelphia Theatre Company To Partner On A Development Workshop Of New Play By Ty Defoe

Following a successful partnership on a new play development workshop of The Duat by Roger Q. Mason (now set for its world premiere in June at Philadelphia Theatre Company), PlayPenn will once again partner with PTC for a workshop of Trans World by Ty Defoe.

When transgender folks are chosen to temporarily live in a house to be filmed non-stop for a new reality TV show, the lines between reality and pretend become jagged and blurred. Find out what happens when people stop being nice and start getting real. Inspired by MTV's 90s reality shows, Defoe brings an abundance of heart and humor to this play which explores the power of self-expression vs colonization exploitation.

The workshop will consist of a 29-hour rehearsal process culminating in a reading. The public reading will be presented Tuesday, July 23rd at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre at 7:30pm.

Director Santiago Iacinti (Gente Del Sol, Pase Lo Que Pase, Publik Private) shares, “I was introduced to Ty's work by my mentor May Adrales. One of the first pieces I ever saw in New York was a reading of Ty's Firebird Tattoo at New York Theatre Workshop's Reflection of Native Voices. I have followed his work ever since and could not be more excited to collaborate with Ty.”

Ty Defoe is a citizen of the Anishinaabe and Oneida Nation and is a writer and interdisciplinary artist. As a sovereign story trickster, Ty has earned the Robert Rauschenberg, MacDowell, Sundance, and Kennedy Center's Next 50 fellowships and awards for the Jonathan Larson, Grammy, and Helen Merrill Playwriting. Read, Firebird Tattoo in Methuen Drama Book of Trans Plays for the Stage published by Bloomsbury. Ty creates work with rural communities, Broadway productions, and in the metaverse, fostering relations for indigenous and decolonial futures. Ty/He/We is a professor practicing in ACMR at ASU.

Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) is a vital civic institution dedicated to the creation of extraordinary theatrical experiences that reflect the essential issues and ideas of our time, and which foster connection, understanding, and transformation. PTC engages and strengthens its community through exceptional productions of new and contemporary plays and musicals, inspiring education programs, and mutually beneficial civic partnerships. PTC develops exciting new work that resonates both locally and nationally and upholds a deep commitment to be a fully inclusive, welcoming home for the artists, audiences, and people of Philadelphia.

PlayPenn is a Philadelphia artist-driven organization dedicated to the development of new plays and playwrights. PlayPenn fully supports the needs of the writer and the demands of the play in an ever-evolving process within which playwrights can engage in risk-taking, boundary-pushing work.