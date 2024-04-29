Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Amanda Tori Meating Visits 1812 Productions' TORCH SONG

Performances run through May 19.
On Saturday, April 27 at 1812 Productions’ professional regional premiere of TORCH SONG, the cast was surprised with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 star Amanda Tori Meating. The cast and crew, which features Jamison Stern as Arnold, had the opportunity to meet with the incredible talent after the show.
Check out photos below!
This hilarious and heart-wrenching play, helmed by celebrated director Bill Fennelly, will serve as more than just a production and will feature a series of events and activations aimed to connect and celebrate all generations of the LGBTQIA+ community. TORCH SONG runs now through May 19. Tickets at 1812productions.org.
Jamison Stern and Amanda Tori Meating
