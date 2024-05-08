Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present DANCE QUILT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Dance Department will present this must-see formal concert which highlights outstanding works by the school's dance faculty along with guest choreographers, David Dorfman Dance Company and Charter Arts alumnus, Nic Hefflefinger. Dance Quilt is specifically woven to showcase all of the school's dance majors and their endless dedication to the art of dance.

The first act opens with a remarkable collaboration between choreographer Rebecca Moyer and the school's Artistic Director of Instrumental Music, Matthew Wells along with his students providing live accompaniment. The second act opens with a heartwarming mother/son collaboration with choreography by Mary Anne Hoffman and original music by guest artist Jacob Hoffman performing with Dani Gershkoff & Joe Perullo from Philadelphia and Charter Arts instrumental majors on the piano, bass, and violin.

Concert director, Jennifer Dite Weaver, defines Dance Quilt as, "An entertaining concert portraying different ways dance can be used as a vehicle for expression to connect with others and with ourselves. Dance Quilt is sure to provoke thought, enliven the body, and inspire the soul."

Evening performances will be held on May 10 & 11 at 7 PM and a matinee performance will be held on May 11th at 2 PM. Tickets are $6-$11 and are available at CharterArts.org. Online purchase is recommended as shows can sell out.

The Charter Arts Dance Department provides students with a comprehensive and quality dance education in an environment that nurtures the talent of each individual. Students engage in an array of technique classes, improvisation, composition and dance history classes. Dance majors also have numerous performing opportunities throughout the year, both in school and in the community.

