Photos: First Look At ActorsNet's THE DRAG By Mae West

Drag culture meets drawing room dramedy in Mae West’s flamboyantly funny show at ActorsNet! Set in New York City during the 1920s, Dr. James Richmond searches to cure homosexuality with the best of intentions, while his friend Judge Kingsbury rails against their moral degradation.

Get a first look at photos below!

His son, Rolly Kingsbury, is married to Clair, his childhood sweetheart and the Doctor’s daughter. Unbeknownst to his family, Rolly also has a flamboyant group of friends who all participate in the drag lifestyle; he is even known to host drag parties and parades, and has a deep infatuation with his business partner, Allen Grayson. But Rolly’s charmed life comes to a screeching halt thanks to thwarted ex-lovers.... and a cold-blooded murder. Those left behind are forced to reconcile the reality of who he was with the image they all believed in.

THE DRAG is directed by Hayley Rubins-Topoleski and Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, stage managed by Em Ricciardi, and produced by Charlotte Kirkby.

The show runs from April 26 to May 12, 2024. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.,and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

They now also offer a Saturday matinee during the closing weekend – May 11th at 2:00 p.m. in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance!

(Discounted admission for students and seniors. Group rates are available).