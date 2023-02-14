Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Phish Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Phish Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10AM ET.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Having recently shared their plans for an April 2023 west coast tour, Phish are now announcing an extensive run of summer 2023 tour dates.

Starting with a two-night stand in Huntsville, AL (July 11-12), the band will continue on for performances in Alpharetta, GA (July 14-16), Wilmington, NC (July 18-19), Burgettstown, PA (July 21-22), Syracuse, NY (July 23), Philadelphia, PA (July 25-26), and a seven-night run at New York City's Madison Square Garden (July 28-August 5).

The band's summer 2023 will culminate with their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, returning for four nights (August 31-September 3).

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 27th at 12PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10AM ET. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours. Travel Packages will be offered in Alpharetta, Wilmington, Philadelphia, New York and Commerce City.

All packages include tickets and local hotel accommodations and go on sale Thursday, March 2nd at 11AM local venue time. More info can be found here. Every multi-night run has a corresponding multi-night ticket available, including a discounted 7-show ticket available for the Madison Square Garden shows.

Phish return next week to Mexico for the sixth installment of Phish: Riviera Maya, from February 23-26. The annual destination concert vacation will take place once again at the AAA Four Diamond-awarded Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Maya, Cancún, Mexico. Packages at the Moon Palace are currently sold out, however, an extremely limited amount of 4-Night rooms at Hilton Cancún for Phish: Riviera Maya guests are still available - to book a package, please visit www.phishrivieramaya.com.

PHISH TOUR DATES 2023

FEBRUARY

23 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

25 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

26 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

14 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

15 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

18 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

19 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

21 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

23 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

JULY

11 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

12 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

15 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

16 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

18 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC

19 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC

21 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

22 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

23 - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY

25 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

26 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

AUGUST

1 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

2 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

31 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

2 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

3 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Share Their Dance With the Devil Single Photo
P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Share 'Their Dance With the Devil' Single
Pussy Riot and Boyfriend’s 'Dance With the Devil' is a offering that fuses rock, dance and hyperpop. As expected, the fans can see a masterpiece co-directed by Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features legendary model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.
THE HOLLY Documentary Announces Limited NYC Theatrical Run Photo
THE HOLLY Documentary Announces Limited NYC Theatrical Run
Distributed by Gravitas Ventures, executive produced by Academy Award-winner Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up, The Big Short) and directed by first-time filmmaker and award-winning journalist Julian Rubinstein, THE HOLLY brings to bear eight years of embedded, investigative reporting into a riveting exposé of the connections.
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album Photo
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album
Temples have shared their delirious new single, “Cicada,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), “Cicada” heralds the British psychedelic rock quartet’s long awaited new album, Exotico.
León Larregui (Zoé) Announces PRISMARAMA US Tour & New Album Photo
León Larregui (Zoé) Announces 'PRISMARAMA' US Tour & New Album
The 16-date PRISMARAMA USA Tour will kick off on May 1st at The Fillmore in San Francisco and will visit Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, New York, and Washington DC, among others, before wrapping up on May 30th at Chicago’s House of Blues. Tickets for the Prismarama US Tour will be on sale beginning this Friday, February 17th.

From This Author - Michael Major


P!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' AlbumP!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' Album
February 14, 2023

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, this week. P!NK has released the album's opening track, 'When I Get There,' today. The track is dedicated to her late father. Watch the new lyric video, featuring home footage of the two of them, now!
Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'
February 14, 2023

The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, an album that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name. The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from “New York, New York” to “(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town” and “I Love L.A.”
Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'
February 14, 2023

This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in “Blood And Butter” to flamenco rhythms in “Sunset.” An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love.
Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'
February 14, 2023

The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more.
Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'MileDisney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile
February 14, 2023

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.
share