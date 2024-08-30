Philly Black Wine Fest Returns This September At New Location Penn Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to raise a glass of red, white and rose to celebrate Greater Philadelphia's Black wine community!

The 2nd Annual Philly Black Wine Festival powered by Kabila Events returns on Saturday, September 14th, from 6:30pm to 11:30pm. Following the event's sold out debut in 2023, the event is back bigger in year two with a new location at the Penn Museum (3260 South Street), in University City. Formerly known as The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, the museum will provide the perfect backdrop to the event with its riches of historic and diverse artwork and famed collections.

The event itself will feature 20+ Black and minority owned businesses, featuring wine tastings, product samples, live music, art showcases, fashion, entertainment, food and drink vendors, and interactive experiences. This year's festival theme is Eden Noir, with fly and fashionable dress strongly recommended in white, green, blue, purple, animal print and.or floral. Tickets are on sale now for $40 to $100, plus optional wine pairing add-ons with professional Sommeliers.

“Philly Black Wine Fest is not just about celebrating our culture and community,” said Sonia Blount, Founder and Lead Curator of Kabila Events. “This experience prioritizes cultivating spaces that support and celebrate traditionally underrepresented industries.”

Sonia, affectionately known as Sunny, started Kabila Events in 2021 with the goal to curate events that spotlight small businesses and provide accessible and creative experiences for diverse audiences.

“Growing up in a family of entrepreneurs, I have always understood the importance of providing resources and economic opportunities for local businesses. Facilitating events is my way of providing access and exposure to the businesses and brands that economically impact our city.”

Philly Black Wine Fest comes at a critical time in the industry, as Black-owned wineries account for less than one percent of all U.S. wineries, while Black people make up more than 10 percent of American wine consumers. Notably, over 77% of these businesses were not certified as Minority-Owned Business Enterprises (MBE) or an equivalent.

“The challenges Black wine entrepreneurs face include a lack of financial capital, systemic racism, and confusing wine regulations,” added Blount. “Our vision extends beyond the Philly Black Wine Fest. We plan to host a series of events to connect underrepresented businesses with diverse audiences.”

For this year's Philly Black Wine Festival, Blount and Kabila Events will create a one-of-a-kind experience that will bring together over 20+ Black-owned and minority owned businesses, featuring wine tasting, product samples, live music, art showcase and curated drink and food vendors.

Apart from the traditional festival setting, this event will have a handpicked collection of activities that incorporate entertainment and culturally inclusive education.

Festivities this year will include the following key elements:

Three Hour Wine Tastings (4 Hours for VIP):

Indulge in a wide selection of premium wines from renowned Black vintners. From bold reds to crisp whites, there's something for every palate.

Curated Food & Cocktail Menu:

Experience the fusion of flavors that highlight the best in food and cocktails.

Live Music and Entertainment:

Dance to the rhythms of live bands and DJs, showcasing the best in jazz, soul, R&B, and more. The perfect backdrop to your wine-tasting journey.

Wine Tasting Education:

Learn from the best in the industry with expert-led information on wine tasting and the history and future of wine.

Art Exhibits:

Explore stunning art displays from talented artists, adding a visual feast to your sensory experience.

Museum Access

Complimentary Access to the venue museum to explore and capture the rich history

For the early list of wine vendors, see below with more to be added leading up to the event:

Yachi Blanc ‘22

Amour Geneve

Strange Fruit Wines/Strange Fruit Collection

Bent Wine Co

The Wine Garden

City Winery

Mermaid Spirits

BOTL'D

Blount added, "Join us in celebrating the heritage, excellence, and future of Black winemaking. Raise your glass to a weekend of flavor, culture, and community. See you there."

Tickets for the Philly Black Wine Fest are available now at www.phillyblackwinefest.com.

Kabila Events welcomes companies and individuals to participate and support the Philly Black Wine Fest through sponsorship packages that provide an extraordinary opportunity to join a movement that celebrates culture, diversity and creative economics.

