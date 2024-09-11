Philadelphia Author Turns Book Into Solo Show at Philly Fringe Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Author and comedian Martha Cooney debuts her solo show, Walk Me Through Your Resume: The Show, at the 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The show is directed by Charles J., his directorial debut after years of acting on regional stages.

Comedian and storyteller Martha Cooney brings her book, Walk Me Through Your Resume, to life in a solo comedy show about weird jobs, class status, and the ultimate battle with a nanny cam. Blending work tales with comedic fantasies, it's a reflection on dreaming of bigger things while on the daily grind, and hope for success ending in a dead end in IKEA. Jason Kelce's used toothpick, the questionable virginity of a duck, and a movie theater brawl all show up in the workplace as Martha tells the story of her resume, with details not available on LinkedIn.

National bestselling author R. Eric Thomas says, "Martha is a storyteller's storyteller - hilarious, endlessly inventive, and able to deliver such immense satisfaction and delight with every twist and turn." Dr. Neil Bardhan, Director of Applied Storytelling at First Person Arts, says of Martha, "Imagine if David Sedaris grew up in Northeast Philly."

Walk Me Through Your Resume: The Show runs three nights during the 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival: September 18th at Sawubona Creativity Project, September 19th at Newbold Exchange, and September 20th at SideQuest Theater. All shows are at 7:30 pm.

ABOUT THE ARTIST: Martha Cooney is a writer and comedian from Philadelphia. She is a winner of The Moth GrandSLAM storytelling competition and a frequent First Person Arts Winning Storyteller and Audience Favorite. Her first humor essay collection, Walk Me Through Your Resume, was released in 2023. Martha writes the popular YO from Martha Cooney newsletter and hosts the Philly variety comedy show YO Live. For many years she produced and hosted interactive shows based on stories from kids, performed by Philly's best improv comedians with her arts organization, StoryUP.

