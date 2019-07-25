People's Light Announces Extension Of MUD ROW

After opening to rave reviews in June, the world premiere of Mud Row is extended through August 4th at People's Light. The theatre will host a book signing with playwright Dominique Morisseau in their Steinbright Stage lobby from 1 to 1:30pm before the final 2pm performance on Sunday, August 4th. Tickets to Mud Row range from $35 to $65, including fees. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit www.peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355. Mud Row scripts are $15 and available for sale in the lobby and online.

In this "taut ... terrific" (WHYY) and "exquisite production" (The Philadelphia Inquirer), two generations of sisters navigate class, race, love, and family on "Mud Row," an area in the East End of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Mud Row is the second production to emerge from the theatre's New Play Frontiers Residency & Commission Program that aims to bring local stories to the national stage.

"We're thrilled by the response we've seen from such a cross-section of people," says People's Light Producing Director Zak Berkman. "Some are intimately familiar with the history that inspired Mud Row, while others come with little to no idea what they're about to see. But they all leave the theatre stirred by the love, strength, and struggle of the sisters at the center of this vital new play."

The cast of Mud Row features six newcomers to People's Light - Tiffany Rachelle Stewart as Elsie, Gillian Glasco as Frances, Nikkole Salter as Regine, Bjorn DuPaty as Davin, Renika Williams as Toshi, and Eric Robinson Jr. as Tyriek. Steve H. Broadnax III (Skeleton Crew, The Mountaintop) directs. Michael Carnahan makes his People's Light debut as scenic designer, as does costume designer Shilla Benning. Returning guest artist Kathy Perkins (Skeleton Crew) serves as lighting designer and Curtis Craig (Skeleton Crew) designs sound. Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale dramaturgs the production and Resident Stage Manager Kate McSorley Fossner stage manages. West Chester resident Penny Washington generously shares her time and passion as historical consultant on the production.





