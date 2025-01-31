Penn Live Arts to Present Return of Toll the Bell, Commemorating National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Penn Live Arts will once again commemorate and heighten visibility for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 6, 2025 with its city-wide sound installation, Toll the Bell. A collaboration with Penn’s Office of the Chaplain and Interfaith Philadelphia bringing together faith-based organizations, community groups and other partners from across the Philadelphia region, Toll the Bell is designed as a call to action, using the transformative power of the arts to inspire and unite Philadelphians to catalyze positive change for the future of the city.



The June 6 events will include an interfaith vigil service at the Annenberg Center after which there will be a community walk of reflection to the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral during the sound installation—a prolonged period of bells ringing simultaneously throughout the city and beyond. Additionally, and new this year, a local artist will be commissioned to create and perform a work reflecting on gun violence and its tragic societal implications.



In 2024, the inaugural Toll the Bell marked the culmination of a season-long focus on the gun violence epidemic facing Philadelphia and our entire nation. It brought together more than 60 community organizations, with bells ringing simultaneously for five minutes at 44 sites across the region. The five minutes represented the one in five Americans who have had a family member killed by a gun. In the wake of historic surges in gun-related crime, community-based violence prevention initiatives are making a notable impact. Though Philadelphia has seen a 42% reduction in gun violence victims since 2022, the crisis persists, and continued action is needed.



Penn Live Arts has compiled a list of resources available here for individuals seeking to learn more about anti-violence initiatives, get involved in supporting these organizations, or find help for themselves or others. These resources offer valuable information, guidance, and support for those looking to contribute to creating safer, more compassionate communities in Philadelphia.



