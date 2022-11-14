P!NK Announces 2023 Tour Dates With Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & More

P!NK has announced new 2023 summer stadium tour dates! The upcoming trek will include Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp.

Tickets for the U.S. "Summer Carnival" tour will go on sale on November 21.

P!NK recently released her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." Accompanying the song's release is its playful music video, co-directed by P!NK and creative duo Nick Florez & RJ Durell. Set in a grocery store, the visual finds P!NK dancing and skating through the aisles, joined by a colorful cast of characters.

Later this month, P!NK will perform "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" on the 2022 American Music Awards stage live in Los Angeles. The world premiere TV performance will take place from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE on Sunday, November 20.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.)

Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, "Walk Me Home" marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts.

The track along with "Can We Pretend" scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart. At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide.

The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard's Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released "Cover Me In Sunshine", a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

P!NK Summer Carnival Tour Dates

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Mon Jul 24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^

Wed Jul 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park^

Mon Jul 31 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park!

Thu Aug 03 - New York, NY - Citi Field^

Sat Aug 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park^

Mon Aug 07 - Washington DC - Nationals Park!

Thu Aug 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field!

Sat Aug 12 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field!

Mon Aug 14 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field!

Wed Aug 16 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park^

Sat Aug 19 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME^

Mon Aug 21 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field^

Mon Sep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^

Fri Sep 22 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park^

Mon Sep 25 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^

Wed Sep 27 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park^

Fri Sep 29 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field^

Tue Oct 03 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium^

Thu Oct 05 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium!

Sat Oct 07 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^

Mon Oct 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field^

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz