Official Celebrity Boxing Returns To Philadelphia Featuring 'Sugar' Shane Mosley

7x World Champion boxer “Sugar” Shane Mosley will make his return to the boxing ring following retirement in the next Official Celebrity Boxing event on September 28th at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack, located at 777 Harrah's Blvd, Chester at 7 p.m.

The event, which will mark Official Celebrity Boxing's long-awaited return to the Philadelphia area, home of CEO Damon Feldman. Feldman, a former boxer himself, grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs and launched Official Celebrity Boxing following his retirement from the sport.

“Bringing this back to the Philadelphia area is very important to me,” said Feldman. “This is where I learned to fight, and I have wanted to bring the fights back to the place where I grew up for a very long time. It's time to show Philadelphia what Official Celebrity Boxing is all about.”

Mosley's opponent will be announced live at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack on September 13 at 8 p.m. and they will face off for the OCB World Light Heavyweight Title.

Additional fights include Drew Mournet vs Kimbo Slice Jr for the Unified World Super Middleweight Title, Will Stronghold vs Hank Lundy for the World Welterweight Title, and Josh Adams vs Joey DeMalavez for the United States Super Middleweight Title. Sherrod Dunlap, Traquan Newson, and Hazel Roche will also put their titles on the line in the ring during the event. Music executive icon and Entrepreneur Damon Dash will be in attendance on September 28 as the celebrity guest referee.

Tickets are available and can be purchased by visiting https://www.officialcelebrityboxing.com.

Official Celebrity Boxing is owned and operated by Delaware County native Damon Feldman. For the past 20 years,Damon Feldman and OCB have cultivated, promoted and performed over 90 live Celebrity Entertainment events, thus becoming the foremost authority of such events in the country. OCB calls upon the celebrity talent of present and past TV/Film Stars, Sports Personalities, Reality Television Performers, and high-profile Social Media Influencers looking to continue and enhance their current public persona and profile. An ancillary mutual community benefit, our Celebrities often utilize the OCB platform for awareness toward charitable and other well-intended public services. This “Doing good while doing well” approach embodies the personal belief system of Damon Feldman and has become the very essence of Official Celebrity Boxing. To learn more, visit https://www.officialcelebrityboxing.com.

