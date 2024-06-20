New Musical Theater Exerpts Will Be Performed in Philadelphia Next Week

The event is on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7 pm.
Philadelphia audiences are invited to discover the original work of seven local musical theater writing teams in the newest installment of MusiCoLab’s Showcase Series, to be presented at the Drake Proscenium Theater, 302 S. Hicks St. in Center City Philadelphia, on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7 pm.
MusiCoLab is the non-profit organization that supports musical theater and artists who write musicals in the greater Philadelphia area. This New Works Showcase program will feature two songs from each of the following works-in-progress:
The showcase will also include an excerpt from In The Temple of the Honky Tonk, music and lyrics by Michael Ogborn, book by Jen Childs and Michael Ogborn, conceived and directed by Bill Fennelly. MusiCoLab will produce a developmental workshop of the new musical in August, and is excited to share a short preview of this work-in-progress in its June showcase.
Ten minutes of excerpts from each work will be presented by an ensemble of versatile local musical theater performers, accompanied by music director Ben Kapilow, the resident musical director at Media Theater. The performers appearing in the June 24 showcase are Sydney Banks, Aaron Bell, Rachel Brennan, Elena Camp, Ben Dibble and Nancie Sanderson, along with cellists Justin Yoder and Lily Eckman.
Since 2018, MusiCoLab has produced ten showcases featuring over 100 songs by local composers and lyricists. In its recent Spotlight Series presentation in April, MusiCoLab offered audiences a “closer look” at 30-minute excerpts from three musicals by local creators. “The depth of talent in the community of Philadelphia musical theater creators is very impressive,” noted MusiCoLab Executive Director Charles Gilbert. “Our program on June 24 includes an exciting range of subject matter and showcases many different generations of creators. The scene for musical theater writers here in Philadelphia continues to flourish, and MusiCoLab is filling an important need.”
Works by MusiCoLab-affiliated writers are continuing their developmental journey on stages in New York, Philadelphia and other US cities.
Tickets for the June 24 MusiCoLab showcase are $20 and are available online at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/musicolab/new-works-showcase-xi. Learn more about MusiCoLab online at musicolab.org.
