Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra to Present Holiday Concert in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holiday season with a joyful afternoon of music during their Holiday Concert at the Upper Darby School District Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 8, at 3:00 PM.

This year's program, featuring the UDHS Concert Choir, will offer a mix of classic and contemporary works, including: Aaron Copland - Four Dance Episodes from "Rodeo," Duke Ellington - Three Black Kings (arr. Henderson), Leroy Anderson - Sleigh Ride, John Rutter - What Sweeter Music, Emerson - It's the Holiday Season, and Georg Frideric Handel - The Messiah, "Hallelujah" Chorus.

About the Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra

Now in its 76th season, the Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra is one of the Philadelphia region's premier community orchestras. Comprised of talented musicians from across the area, the LSO is dedicated to bringing high-quality performances of classical and contemporary works to the community.

About Music Director Reuben Blundell

Reuben Blundell, an accomplished conductor and violinist, has led the LSO since 2014. His vibrant leadership and innovative programming have earned acclaim for the orchestra, including recognition for rediscovering and performing works by lesser-known composers.

The Upper Darby School District Performing Arts Center is located at 601 N Lansdowne Ave, Drexel Hill, PA.

Comments