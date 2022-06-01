INTO THE WOODS, MAN OF LA MANCHA & More Lead Philadelphia's June Theater Top 10

Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Into The Woods

Arden Theatre - June 2nd through July 3rd, 2022.

One of Sondheim's most beloved musicals returns to the F. Otto Haas stage with a magical radiance. Into the Woods explores the journey to the fairy tales' happy ending - and the responsibilities that come with ever after.

The Winter's Tale

Gamut Theatre - June 3rd through June 18th, 2022.

The Winter's Tale is a devastating tragedy, a light comedy, and an emotionally complex story. It's a reflection on mortality and a celebration of new life. Both terrifying and hilarious, it is a tale of magic and loss. In short, it's as filled with as many improbable and unpredictable shifts as is the average human life; especially the case when that life has been lived long enough. Written toward the tail end of Shakespeare's career, it's plain to see that it was crafted by a soul who had done a fair amount of living. Join us for our 29th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park production this summer for The Winter's Tale. And the irony of the title juxtaposed with the season we present it, we assure you, is fully intentional. Come see this rarely performed gem and find out why.

Great Balls of Fire

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre - June 3rd through June 25th, 2022.

Jerry Lee Lewis was the original bad boy of Rock & Roll. Jason Cohen, who played Lewis in over 80 cities across North America in the national tour of the Million Dollar Quartet, brings the ivory-smashing superstar to life in this theatrical concert. He found a connection with 'The Killer' through his music, and with a multi- talented, multi-instrumental band, they perform all the hits you love. You'll hear "Good Golly, Miss Molly," "Shake, Rattle, and Roll," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "High School Confidential," "What'd I Say" and more. Featuring additional songs of Lewis' friends like Buddy Holly, Elvis and Johnny Cash, New Orleans jazz and gospel favorites that inspired Lewis, Great Balls of Fire will have the audiences dancing, singing and screaming "Goodness Gracious!"

Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit

Walnut Street Theatre - through July 3rd, 2022.

To gather background for his new book, novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife, Ruth, invite the extremely eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to perform a séance. But Charles' spiritual skepticism vanishes when the ghost of his deceased i??rst wife, Elvira, accidentally materializes-but only to him. Elvira's still in love and wants Charles back, and is not about to let a little thing like death stand in her way! From the delightfully wicked mind of Noël Coward comes Blithe Spirit, where love and marriage devolve into laughter and mayhem - and 'Till Death Do Us Part' no longer applies.

Crowns - a gospel musical

Open Stage - through June 26th, 2022.

Open Stage and Sankofa African American Theatre Company present Crowns, a gospel musical by Regina Taylor, directed by Sharia Benn. "Hats off to Crowns," raves The New York Times. Sankofa President & Executive Artistic Director Sharia Benn is back at Open Stage with a spectacular production of this "warm, wise, and wonderful" gospel musical (Star Ledger). Crowns is the story of a Chicago teenager who, sent to live with her grandmother in South Carolina, finds connection among a community of resilient African American women in their church hats. Weaving together faith, fashion and family, Crowns is an inspirational, joyous musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your spirit sing!

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Erie Playhouse - June 10th through June 26th, 2022.

The first Tony award winning musical for legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a nonstop laughfest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

Fabulation, Or The Re-education Of Undine

Lantern Theater- June 2nd through June 26th, 2022.

Undine has it all - success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage asks Undine - and all of us - whether you can really ever go home again.

Man of La Mancha

The Fulton - through June 12th, 2022.

Man of La Mancha is one of the world's most popular and adventurous musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' seventeenth-century masterwork Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself "Don Quixote" and the mad knight goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic numbers "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," "Dulcinea," "I Really Like Him" and "Little Bird."

Shrek the Musical

The Fulton - through June 11th, 2022.

Everyone's favorite ogre is back! "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek... "And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there is one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

The Crucible

Ephrata Performing Arts Center - June 16th through June 25th, 2022.

See the Arthur Miller classic like you've never seen it before. Based on the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, a village is plunged into hysteria after a string of accusations of witchcraft threaten the status quo and leads to a purge of anything perceived to be "different." This dramatic story of coercion, justice, and consequences truly stands the test of time, and is sure to please audiences once it is given new life on the EPAC stage.

