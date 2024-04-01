BEAUTIFUL, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY & More Lead Philadelphia's April 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

This month's picks include a musical featuring the hits if Carole King, a stage adaptation of a hit Tom Hanks film, a new production of the classic opera Madama Butterfly, and more.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Philadelphia for April 2024.

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical

Walnut Street Theatre - March 26, 2024 through May 05, 2024

The inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from a teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the pop classics King wrote for singers from Aretha Franklin to James Taylor, to her own chart-busting success as a solo artist, BEAUTIFUL – THE Carole King MUSICAL takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Beautiful features some of Carole King's biggest hits, including “One Fine Day,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.”

For tickets: click here.

The Lehman Trilogy

Arden Theatre Company - March 07, 2024 through April 14, 2024

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes and devastating failure of the financial institution that would bring the global economy to its knees. Join the Arden for this Philadelphia premiere of this Tony Award-winning new play – an epic theatrical triumph featuring 3 actors in an extraordinary feat of storytelling.

The Arden Theatre Company is presenting the Philadelphia premiere of The Lehman Trilogy, and the production is now extended through April 14th.

For tickets: click here.

The Confession

Bird-in-Hand Stage - April 04, 2024 through August 03, 2024

Katie Lapp’s parents have been keeping a secret. When Katie learns the truth, she heads to New York to find her birth mother—a wealthy woman who is battling a life-threatening illness and who aches for her long-lost daughter. What follows is a brilliant love story full of music, mystery and mistaken identities. If you haven’t seen it, don’t miss it—and if you have, fall in love all over again.

This hit romance from Blue Gate Musicals was written by Martha Bolton, with original songs by Wally Nason, adapted from the “Heritage of Lancaster County” novels by Beverly Lewis, known for her Amish love stories.

For tickets: click here.

Pinocchio

Arden Theatre Company - April 10, 2024 through June 02, 2024

A modern retelling of the classic tale — a wooden boy, a nose that grows, a huge whale, and a cricket with a lot of opinions. In a wildly imaginative production, Pinocchio is filled with twists and turns, ups and downs, and adventures that will amaze and delight children of all ages.

For tickets: click here.

Madame Butterfly

Academy of Music - April 26, 2024 through May 05, 2024

In this new production of Madame Butterfly, director Aria Umezawa constructs – and deconstructs – Puccini's fantasy of Japan, infusing the typical Westernized portrayal with Japanese history, culture, and artistry, while giving Cio-Cio-San a new sense of agency over her own story.

Karen Chia-ling Ho and Anthony Ciaramitaro bring the achingly beautiful score to life as the young geisha Cio-Cio-San and U.S. Navy Lt. Pinkerton. Anthony Clark Evans, who impressed in the title role of Rigoletto, returns as Sharpless, with mezzo Kristen Choi (The Raven) as Suzuki and tenor Julius Ahn as Goro.

For tickets: click here.

Junie B. Jones The Musical

Fulton Theatre - April 27, 2024 through May 18, 2024

From Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the creators who brought you Dear Edwina - Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -— and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

For tickets: click here.

Big, The Musical

Bristol Riverside Theatre - March 19, 2024 through April 14, 2024

The 1987 hit movie bursts onstage in this vibrant, funny and touching musical. When frustrated adolescent Josh Baskin wishes he were "big" and wakes up the next morning a 30-year-old man, he discovers there's much more to being an adult than he's bargained for-and learns we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time. brbrA witty, moving, insightful book by John Weidman ("Pacific Overtures," "Assassins") and a dazzling, energetic, heartfelt, contemporary score by David Shire and Richard Maltby, Jr. ("Baby," "Starting Here, Starting Now," "Closer Than Ever") makes this already classic motion picture fantasy an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Get a first look at the cast in action!

For tickets: click here.

Tuesdays with Morrie

Fulton Theatre - March 26, 2024 through April 14, 2024

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie’s appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.