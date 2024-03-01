9 TO 5: The Musical & More Lead Philadelphia's Spring 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

9 to 5

Fulton Theatre - March 01, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Dust off your typewriter and grab your coffee; Dolly Parton’s taking you to work with a musical laugh riot of girl power! Imagine three fed-up coworkers – an ambitious secretary, an insecure newbie, and a sexy spitfire – dreaming of giving their bigoted boss the boot. Well, dreams do come true, y’all, in this toe-tapping musical where the ladies call the shots, turn the tables, and maybe even find a little romance along the way. 9 to 5 is more than just a revenge fantasy; it’s a hilarious testament to friendship, standing up for what’s right, and proving that sometimes, a girl’s gotta scheme to get what she wants.

Rock of Ages

Ephrata Performing Arts Center - March 14, 2024 through March 30, 2024

EPAC is proud to kick off its 2024 season with Rock of Ages! This electrifying musical takes you back to the outrageous 1980s on the legendary Sunset Strip, where dreams come alive through rock ‘n’ roll. Join Sherrie and Drew as they chase fame, love, and the magic of the era’s biggest hits from bands like Journey and Bon Jovi, and all-time hit songs like “We Built This City,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” With a mix of romance, comedy, and high-energy performances, Rock of Ages is a must-see spectacle that will have you dancing in your seat and singing along all night long.

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical

Walnut Street Theatre - March 26, 2024 through May 05, 2024

The inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from a teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the pop classics King wrote for singers from Aretha Franklin to James Taylor, to her own chart-busting success as a solo artist, BEAUTIFUL – THE Carole King MUSICAL takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring over two dozen hits, including “One Fine Day,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman,” this Broadway celebration is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget!

The Irish Tenors

Keswick Theatre - March 02, 2024 through March 02, 2024

The Irish Tenors have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best selling CD’s to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America, and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States, but The Irish Tenors cannot be duplicated; The Irish Tenors are the real deal! They have stood the test of time; audiences of all ages love the Irish Tenors and clamor to get tickets whenever they perform. Full houses and standing ovations are the norm for The Irish Tenors.

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America, From Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Gardens and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California – they have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between; thrilling audiences at every single stop with their enchanting Irish repertoire, sweeping secular selections and dynamic holiday fare.

The Lehman Trilogy

Arden Theatre Company - March 07, 2024 through April 07, 2024

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes and devastating failure of the financial institution that would bring the global economy to its knees. Join the Arden for this Philadelphia premiere of this Tony Award-winning new play – an epic theatrical triumph featuring 3 actors in an extraordinary feat of storytelling.

Pinocchio

Arden Theatre Company - April 10, 2024 through June 02, 2024

A modern retelling of the classic tale — a wooden boy, a nose that grows, a huge whale, and a cricket with a lot of opinions. In a wildly imaginative production, Pinocchio is filled with twists and turns, ups and downs, and adventures that will amaze and delight children of all ages.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Ephrata Performing Arts Center - April 18, 2024 through April 27, 2024

Experience the sizzling drama and deep-rooted tension when EPAC presents Tennessee William’s iconic masterpiece, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Set in the sultry Mississippi Delta, this powerful play takes you on an emotional roller coaster as the Pollitt family navigates their own desires, secrets, and the crumbling foundation of their relationships. As lies, greed, and unspoken truths take center stage, passions ignite, exposing the raw vulnerabilities of their lives. This battle for truth, love, and survival features intense dialogue against a rich Southern backdrop, and will leave you spellbound and questioning the true nature of love.

South Pacific

Fulton Theatre - April 19, 2024 through May 19, 2024

On a South Pacific island during World War II, Ensign Nellie Forbush, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with French planter Emile de Becque but she refuses Emile’s proposal of marriage, unable to overcome the prejudices with which she was raised. Meanwhile, Lt. Joe Cable falls in love with a Tonkinese girl named Liat, but he too denies himself a future due to the same fears that haunt Nellie. When Emile accompanies Joe on a dangerous mission, Nellie chooses to embrace a future with Emile, thus conquering her prejudices. The show received ten Tony Awards (including Best Musical), a Grammy Award, and countless other accolades.

Madame Butterfly

Academy of Music - April 26, 2024 through May 05, 2024

In this new production of Madame Butterfly, director Aria Umezawa constructs – and deconstructs – Puccini's fantasy of Japan, infusing the typical Westernized portrayal with Japanese history, culture, and artistry, while giving Cio-Cio-San a new sense of agency over her own story.

Karen Chia-ling Ho and Anthony Ciaramitaro bring the achingly beautiful score to life as the young geisha Cio-Cio-San and U.S. Navy Lt. Pinkerton. Anthony Clark Evans, who impressed in the title role of Rigoletto, returns as Sharpless, with mezzo Kristen Choi (The Raven) as Suzuki and tenor Julius Ahn as Goro.

Once on This Island

Arden Theatre Company - May 16, 2024 through June 16, 2024

In search of her place in the world with guidance from the island gods, Ti Moune, a fearless young woman of the French Antilles, risks it all on a remarkable journey to reunite with the one who has captured her heart. Exhilarating and irresistible, Once on This Island is a radiant musical reminding audiences that a beautiful story simply told has the power to help us weather the storm and allow our spirits to sing.

