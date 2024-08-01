Head Over Wheels Circus Presents IT TAKES GUTS At Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Head over Wheels Circus invites you to attend “It Takes Guts” on September 1 at 2:00 PM and September 2 at 7:00 PM at Christ Church Neighborhood House as part of the Cannonball Festival and Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

“It Takes Guts” is a 45-minute one-person, one-dog circus show by Madison Circus Space co-founder, instructor, and five-time wheel gymnastics national champion Carly Schuna. This captivating show will take you on a whimsical journey inside the human body, with featured performances in dog tricks, trapeze, juggling, and German wheel. Presented from the point of view of an acrobat with anxiety, “It Takes Guts” shares what it's like to be human via a combination of dynamic, high-level acrobatic skills with physical comedy, custom-produced music, and giant puppets.

“I'm thrilled to be taking this show to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival for its first performance outside the Midwest,” says Schuna. “'It Takes Guts' took a full year to create, and it's an honor to share it.”

Tickets cost $25 for this seated show and can be purchased online: https://phillyfringe.org/events/it-takes-guts/

About the Artist

One of only a handful of U.S.-based circus artists specializing in German wheel, Carly Schuna is a five-time competitive wheel gymnastics national champion. With over a decade of training, coaching, and performance experience, Carly also performs professionally in static trapeze, juggling, and tricks with her dog, Piper. With a style characterized by high-level technique and dynamic, momentum-based skills, Carly enjoys creating senses of tension and wonder in her work and lives for the moments when her audiences gasp. Carly is based in Madison, WI, where she is a founder and executive board member of the Madison Circus Space. The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity.

