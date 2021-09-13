Dua Lipa Announces 2022 'Future Nostalgia' North American Tour Dates

Dua Lipa has announced dates for the North American leg of her Future Nostalgia tour!

The Grammy Award-winner will be joined by what she describes as the "ultimate girl gang", including Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï. See the full tour dates below!

Dua Lipa burst onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album in 2017. Since then, the "Levitating" singer has collaborated with icons including Madonna, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus. Her album "Future Nostalgia" was released in 2020 to universal acclaim, winning her a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

See the full list of North American tour dates below:

2/09 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena #!

2/11 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center #!

2/12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena #!

2/14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena #!

2/16 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #!

2/18 - Boston, MA - TD Garden #!

2/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #!

2/22 - Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell #!

2/23 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena #!

2/25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena #!

2/26 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center #!

3/01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden #!

3/02 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena #!

3/04 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #!

3/05 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center #!

3/08 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center #!

3/09 - Chicago, IL - United Center #!

3/12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center #!

3/13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center #!

3/15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *#

3/17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *#

3/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *#

3/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum #!

3/25 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena #!

3/27 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center #!

3/29 - Portland, OR - Moda Center #!

3/31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #!

4/01 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena #!

# with Caroline Polachek

! with Lolo Zouaï

* with Megan Thee Stallion