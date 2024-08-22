Disaster Theater To Perform At Cannonball Festival In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“What are you going to do when the time comes?” This question, posed during the play by a dancing Lizard during a motivational speech about survival, resonates throughout the show. Disaster Theater, a multimedia-infused physical theater performance created by Mike Steele and Skye Fort, will be presented during Cannonball Festival on September 20th, 21st, and 22nd at Christ Church Neighborhood House with $25-$50 tickets and pay-what-you-can options.

Originally presented by The Brick Theater earlier this summer, Disaster Theater quickly gained a reputation as a tightly fashioned performance that married bold risks with innovative staging. “Skye Fort and Mike Steele's finely crafted devising, in tandem with their performers' relentless commitment, hyper-sensitizes their audiences to understanding dystopia no longer as an imagined future, but as an embodied present,” writes Jonathan Matthews-Guzman (Eye On The Arts, NY). Throughout the show, the darkest of themes are balanced against playful grotesquerie and ebullient performances as the cast hurtle wildly towards an ultimate existential confrontation.

This show is recommended for audience members 18+ as it contains sexual content and explores themes of death, disease, climate anxiety, and human extinction. For further questions about the show's content, audience members can contact carolperformancegroup@gmail.com.

About CAROL

CAROL is a new Brooklyn-based performance group led by the creative duo of Skye Fort and Mike Steele. Alongside a rotating team of collaborators, CAROL builds new works of experimental theatre that face hard truths with humor, poetry, and an embrace of the bizarre. CAROL incorporates video art, physical theater, performance art, music, and sculpture to create electrifying spectacles that stem from a deep exploration of personal experiences.

About Cannonball

As the first and largest hub of the Philly Fringe, Cannonball 2024 explodes across four venues and seven stages during the whole month of September, presenting risk-taking new work from independent artists. By presenting works back-to-back, surrounded by delicious lounge spaces, Cannonball Festival fosters creative collisions and community conversation. Learn more at www.cannonballfestival.org.

