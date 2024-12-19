Crossroads Comedy Theater to Kick Off 2025 With Runs of Two Popular Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crossroads Comedy Theater, creator of some of Philadelphia's most recognized comedy shows and improv training is kicking off 2025 with performance runs for two of its most popular shows- Study Hall: Comedy Inspired By Lectures and Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Movie! Both performance runs are made possible through collaborations with fellow theaters, ComedySportz Philadelphia and SideQuest Theater. "Philly audiences have loved these shows for a combined 20 years. Bringing them back for limited performance runs in the building where they got their start is something special," says Mike Marbach, founder of Crossroads Comedy Theater.

Study Hall, now in its 11th year of performances, is a unique show that mixes lectures from special guests with improv comedy to create a unique hour of lessons and laughs you won't soon forget. Each show will feature three different lectures from the world of academia and beyond all backed up by a cast of some of Philly's best performers. You'll learn a little, laugh a lot, and leave without homework! This limited run will take place in the beautifully renovated SideQuest Theater.

Not Yet Rated, now in its 7th year of performances, uses the tried and true tropes of film genres and audience suggestions to inspire a completely improvised show different for every audience. For this limited run with the institution of the improv comedy scene, ComedySportz Philadelphia, Not Yet Rated will be taking on the Action genre. No scripts, no props, no CGI and no what's going to happen! Not Yet Rated has been delighting audiences since 2017 in runs that have featured horror, science fiction, romantic comedy, space operas, action, and more!

On the education side, Crossroads is offering a wide variety of courses including beginner classes in Improv, Musical Improv, Stand-up, Storytelling, and Clowning. Adults get to remeber what it's like to play again while improving on a wide variety of personal and professional skills such as listening, public speaking, self-confidence, adaptability, positivity, and so much more. Plus you are out of the house meeting new people and having fun - forgetting the worries of the world for two hours each week.

NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED ACTION MOVIE

Friday, January 3rd through January 24th @ 9pm

ComedySportz Philly @ the Adrienne | Playground Theater | 2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Lights! Camera! Improv! Philadelphia's premiere improvised improv-movie-making crew, Not Yet Rated, is back for an exclusive January run at CSz Philadelphia-and this time, it's all about ACTION. No scripts. No props. No CGI. Just high-octane laughs and spontaneous storytelling as the cast creates a never-before-seen action movie right before your eyes. From over-the-top one-liners to surprise twists and action tropes galore, this talented troupe will deliver the kind of movie magic that deserves an Oscar nod. Whether you're a die-hard action fan, comedy lover, or just need a night out, Not Yet Rated is your ticket to fun. Don't miss it-because once the credits roll, this movie is gone forever!

STUDY HALL: COMEDY INSPIRED BY LECTURES

Fourth Saturdays at 7pm including 1/25, 2/22, and 3/22

SideQuest Theater @ the Adrienne | MainStage | 2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Pop Quiz! Which comedy show mixes lecturers from the world of academia with hilarious improvisers to create an entertaining and educational live show you won't experience anywhere else? Study Hall! Each show features three new lecturers speaking on a wide range of topics all backed up by some of Philly's best improvisers to create an hour of lessons and laughs you won't soon forget. Don't be tardy! Study Hall show has been performing regularly in Philadelphia since 2011, recently debuted in Chicago, and will soon debut in Indianapolis. Study Hall has been performed with The Franklin Institute, Academy of Natural Sciences, Museum of the American Revolution, Drexel University, University of Pennsylvania, Thomas Jefferson University, Arizona State University, and at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Here's a fantastic write-up on Study Hall from their anniversary show in 2020 from American Historical Society's Perspectives On History.

COMEDY & PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Crossroads Comedy Theater offers classes in improv, sketch comedy writing, stand-up, acting, clowning, storytelling, and more! Our classes will get you off of your phone and into a more positive and supportive environment. You will gain valuable skills that go beyond the classroom and benefit you in your everyday life and work. Stop doom scrolling and have some fun! To learn more visit our Education Program page.

