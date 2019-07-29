Create Your Own (CYO) mini-subscriptions for The Philly POPS 2019-2020 TOPS of the POPS season are now on sale. CYO packages can save guests up to 15% by bundling any three or more 2019-2020 Verizon Hall concerts, including spring shows (spring show single tickets on sale to the public on September 6) and A Philly POPS Christmas. CYO subscribers enjoy advance notice of special events, flexible ticket exchanges, ticket replacements, pre-paid parking, dining discounts, and more. More details about CYO subscriptions are available at www.phillypops.org/yourway

The 2019-2020 TOPS of the POPS season gathers the works of some of music's most-awarded artists and composers to celebrate their contributions to American popular music, all while turning a spotlight on their stellar collection of accolades. Across all categories, this season's artists have 76 GRAMMYs, 15 Academy Awards, 15 Golden Globes, 9 Tonys and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

POPS Goes to Hollywood: From Raiders to Gotham

September 27-29, 2019

Todd Ellison, conductor

John Williams alone has won five Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, seven British Academy Film Awards, and 24 GRAMMYa??Awards. He, Dannya??Elfman, Howard Shore, Michael Giacchino, and Hans Zimmer have created the signature sounds of some the most popular action-adventure films of all time. Their music transports you to a new world of magic and fantasy.a??a??a??

This program features music froma??Star Wars, Batman, Lord of the Rings, Raiders of the Lost Arka??with somea??Incrediblesa??and more. It's a night of musical action and adventure for everyone! Asa??an added bonus, come in costume-you'll be right at home with an expected visit from a passel of superhero characters to add to the fun.a??a??

www.phillypops.org/hollywood

POPS Rocks Abbey Road: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles' Masterwork

November 8-10, 2019

Todd Ellison, conductor, featuring special guest Classical Mystery Tour

It'sa??one ofa??rock's mosta??iconica??albums on its 50tha??birthday!a??Abbey Roada??isa??the final studioa??albuma??of "The Fab Four" anda??includesa??some of the Beatles' most legendary songs.a??Abbey Roada??hit the top of the charts in the U.S. and U.K., was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 1995 and holds 14th place on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list. This program features the shuddering groove of "Come Together," the shimmering smile of "Here Comes the Sun," anda??onea??of the most memorable love songs of all time, George Harrison'sa??"Something."a??

Joining the POPS for this 50th anniversary celebration is acclaimed Beatles tribute band, Classical Mystery Tour, whom POPS fans will remember from the sold-out 50th anniversary Sgt. Pepper Celebration concert series.

www.phillypops.org/abbeyroad

A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season!

December 7-21, 2019

David Charles Abell, Principal Guest Conductor, featuring Mandy Gonzalez, vocalist, and special guest, The Melodica Men

After the energy and sparkle of his hugely successful 2013, 2014, and 2015 Christmas shows, audiences eagerly anticipated Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell's holiday homecoming.

David's back with an original program featuring The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, The Philadelphia Boys Choir, The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, and organist Peter Richard Conte.

Joining in for the fun is Broadway royalty Mandy Gonzalez - fresh from her breakout performance in Hamilton - returning her incandescent warmth and fabulous dresses to Philly's favorite holiday tradition. Last Christmas, audiences fell in love with Mandy's celestial vocal power and infectious charm. Expect to hear her heart-stopping interpretations of all the classics, as well as "Let it Go" from Disney's Frozen, which she sang in front of Independence Hall on July 3, 2017 in her trademark fashion!

The program will also feature the Melodica Men, two Juilliard and Peabody Conservatory graduates who achieved fame on YouTube with their hilarious videos. They are true virtuosos of an under-appreciated musical instrument.

www.phillypops.org/christmas

HAMLISCH: With Love

January 17-19, 2020

Todd Ellison, conductor, featuring Ashley Brown, vocalist

Todd Ellison gets personal with aa??heartwarminga??program dedicated to his mentor and longtime friend. Marvin Hamlisch, one of history's two PEGOTs (Pulitzer, Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners), had an astounding three Oscars, two Golden Globes, twoa??Tonys,a??and a GRAMMY. On Broadway, it wasa??A Chorus Line,a??They're Playing our Song,a??The Goodbye Girl,a??anda??Sweet Smell of Success.a??Ina??Hollywood,a??he wasa??thea??composer of more than forty movie scores,a??includinga??The Way Wea??Werea??anda??Thea??Sting. Vocalista??Ashley Brown returns from her colossala??Sinatra & Friendsa??performance from last season.a??a??

www.phillypops.org/hamlisch

ARETHA: RESPECT

February 14-16, 2020

Todd Ellison, conductor, featuring Capathia Jenkins, vocalist, and Ryan Shaw, vocalist

The Queen of Soul made her mark on R&B, belting her way into the hearts of millions. She recorded over 100 Billboard-charted singles, won 21 GRAMMYs, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Medal of Freedom, and more. For decades, Aretha Franklin was the most charted female artist in history. She is ranked number one in Rolling Stone's list of "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."

In celebration of Aretha's incomparable contribution to popular music, The Philly POPS pays its RESPECTs with the dynamic Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins and GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer Ryan Shaw. The program features Aretha's signature renditions of "Chain of Fools," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," and "Respect."

www.phillypops.org/aretha

POPS Rocks Phil Collins

March 6-8, 2020

Stuart Chafetz, conductor, featuring Aaron Finley, vocalist, and Brian Kushmaul, percussionist

His unforgettable drum crescendos with Genesis made an indelible mark on the '70s. His solo work, often with vibrant video or film aspects, defined the '80s-earning him two GRAMMYs, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the only performer to play both London and Philly for LIVE AID in 1985.

Philly's Biggest Rock Band turns up the volume with frequent guest conductor and rock specialist Stuart Chafetz in this tribute to Phil Collins-featuring Broadway rock 'n' roll headliner Aaron Finley from Rock of Ages and Kinky Boots with acclaimed percussionist and Temple University graduate Brian Kushmaul. It's "Easy Lover," "One More Night," "Two Hearts" and the unforgettable "In The Air Tonight."

www.phillypops.org/philcollins

SONDHEIM: A 90th Birthday Celebration

April 17-19, 2020

David Charles Abell, Principal Guest Conductor, featuring Liz Callaway, vocalist, Fra Fee, vocalist, and Damian Humbley, vocalist

Stephen Sondheim has won a record eight Tony Awards, eight GRAMMYs, a Pulitzer Prize, and an Academy Award. A composer and a lyricist, Sondheim began his career by writing the lyrics for West Side Story; he went on to compose the incomparable music for A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Follies, and Sweeney Todd.

David Charles Abell, who premiered a new Sweeney Todd in Zurich this year, brings the best of Sondheim to Philly in a big birthday bash, starring some of the world's best "Sondheimians" Liz Callaway, Fra Fee, and Damian Humbley.

www.phillypops.org/sondheim

SINATRA: A Man and His Music

May 1-3, 2020

Todd Ellison, conductor, featuring Michael Andrew, vocalist

Todd Ellison and Michael Andrew reignitea??the POPS' love affair with Frank Sinatra. This original program is built upona??Sinatra at the Sands,a??aa??1966a??smash-hita??album recorded live with Count Basie and the Orchestra, arranged and conducted by Quincy Jones.a??That night, the Chairman capitalized on the talent around him, recapturing the dazzle of his earlier years with hisa??definitive swagger and style.a??

The program highlights some of thea??greatest hits from Sinatra's nine-time GRAMMY-winning career. It'sa??"Come Fly with Me," "Luck Be a Lady," "One for My Baby", "Fly Me to the Moon," "My Kind of Town"a??anda??"I've Got a Crush on You"-a show that's certain to make you feel SOOO young!a??

www.phillypops.org/sinatra



About The Philly POPS

The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the United States, delights audiences with the inspired performance of American popular music. The POPS celebrates this distinctive musical heritage through an expanding repertoire of innovative concert performances and a robust set of educational and engagement initiatives.

As the official POPS orchestra of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia's partner in civic celebration, The Philly POPS serves a consistently growing audience of over 200,000 annually. Music Director Todd Ellison and the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra keep listeners tapping their toes to an impressive repertoire of songs from American traditional music up through to today's chart-toppers.



In addition to Subscription Series performances at The Kimmel Center, The Philly POPS presents innovative programming with contemporary artists at the Met Philadelphia in The Philly POPS at the Met Philadelphia series. Other ensembles that make up The Philly POPS are: The Philly POPS BIG Band, which plays a rock and rhythm and blues repertoire, and The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia, under the direction of Artistic Director for Jazz, Terell Stafford.



Outside the concert hall, free Salute Series performances - including Memorial Salute, July 3 POPS on Independence, July 4 POPS on the Parkway and the I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders concert - celebrate the American tradition of service around important national holidays. POPS in Schools enhances music education for 3,000 Philadelphia School District students; and POPS Outside brings POPS music to local communities. The Philly POPS performs as a founding resident company of The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, as the Principal Orchestra of the Met Philadelphia, and at venues throughout the mid-Atlantic region.





