Previews: ABANDON ALL HOPE at West Art Lancaster

Feature photo: Michael De Los Angeles as Evan as he cries out to God. Photo by Brendan John Jones.

After an emergency postponement last August, Peter Fenton's dark comedy Abandon All Hope will be performed WestArt in Lancaster on Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10, at 7:00pm.

Despite a change in venue, this comedy where hell is other people (and also a dorm room) will still be staged in a venue that used to be a church building, Fenton says: "there is something deeply ironic about a dark comedy play set in Hell being staged inside a venue that used to be a church building."

The production also serves as a "homecoming production" for Fenton as he works with long-time friend and producing and consulting director Suzanne Fisher, a since-retired teacher who directed Fenton's first play when he was in high school.

Read our feature interview of Fenton and actor and creative partner Avery Kellington or go right ahead and pick up tickets online, starting at $25.

A note from the producers: Due to language, content, and themes, this play is recommended for audiences aged 14 and up.

