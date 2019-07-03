Cast of Bucks County Playhouse's MAMMA MIA! Celebrates The 4th July

The cast of "Mamma Mia!" at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA has caught the July 4th spirit!

Directed by Tony-nominated actor and Upper Dublin graduate John Tartaglia and choreographed by Broadway's Shannon Lewis, the musical's holiday week performances include Wednesday, July 3 at 2 pm, Thursday, July 4 at 2 pm, and Friday July 5 at 2 and 7 pm with New Hope Fireworks following the show (fireworks are shot from the river directly behind the Playhouse!). This weekend's performances include Saturday, July 6 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m. The 2019 Bucks County Playhouse Season is sponsored by Bank of America.

In the celebration of the holiday, the Playhouse reminds veterans and military personnel they can receive 10% off their ticket purchase in person at the Box Office with proper military ID.

Tickets for "Mamma Mia!" range from $60 - $85. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Season ticket packages are still available. Some performances have limited availability. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

ABOUT Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse is a year-round, nonprofit theatre that has grown to a $6 million producing organization with an annual audience of more than 80,000. Founded in 1939 in a converted 1790 gristmill, Bucks County Playhouse quickly became "the most famous summer theatre in America," featuring a roster of American theatrical royalty including Helen Hayes, George S. Kaufman, Moss Hart, Kitty Carlisle, Angela Lansbury, Alan Alda, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters, and Liza Minnelli and remained in continuous operation until 2010. In 2012, the Playhouse re-opened after a multi-million-dollar restoration thanks to the efforts of the Bridge Street Foundation, the nonprofit family foundation of Kevin and Sherri Daugherty. The Playhouse recently unveiled The Deck Restaurant and Bar, a 4,000 square foot Delaware-river facing addition to back of the Playhouse.

In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, and today the Playhouse has reclaimed its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Its productions of "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of "42nd Street." The 2017 season included four world premieres and audiences grew by over 34%. Box office record has been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Steel Magnolias" directed by Marsha Mason, and "Million Dollar Quartet," "42nd Street," and "Guys & Dolls" directed by Hunter Foster. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.





