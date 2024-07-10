CABARET The Musical Begins Next Week At The Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will be heating up their stage this summer with Cabaret, from July 19th through August 11th, 2024.

Directed by Midge McClosky and choreographed by Naomi Naughton, this sizzling, thought-provoking musical features veteran top talent from The Poconos, including Joseph Ambrosia as Master of Ceremonies, Annalee Paige as Sally Bowles, Matthew Amori as Clifford Bradshaw, Dirk Marks as Herr Schultz, Kerri-leigh Taylor as Fraulein Schneider, Shannon Felletter as Fraulein Kost, and Alex DiDuca as Ernst.

Set in Berlin, Germany, right before the beginning of World War II., Cabaret illuminates the growing tensions between the Germans and the Jews, as the developing unrest and looming threat of war trickles into the lives and relationships of the eccentric and charismatic people that perform and frequent the irresistibly seductive Kit Kat Club. This musical simultaneously highlights the captivating romance between an English entertainer (Sally Bowles) and an American writer (Clifford Bradshaw), and the endearing courtship between Fraulein Schneider (a German boarding house proprietor) and Herr Schultz (the half-Jewish man that is smitten with her). The fates of all of the characters intertwine, as no one can escape the inevitable dark future that is creeping its way into their lives as the Nazi Party comes into full power.

Based on John Van Druten's 1951 play I Am a Camera, which in turn was adapted from the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret made its debut on Broadway in 1966, and has long been a success both on the stage and on the big screen. In 1972, Cabaret was adapted for film, starring Oscar winning actress Liza Minelli. This rendition features a score by Kander & Ebb, comprised of a choice variety of musical numbers that have become theatre mainstays, including Willkommen, Don't Tell Mamma, If You Could See Her, Two Ladies, Tomorrow Belongs to Me, and its signature song, Cabaret.

This adult-themed, provocative production showcases many talented performers that audiences have come to know and love, including Callie Audia, Arwen Cameron, Laurel Cameron, Cordelia D'Orsi, Megan Fry, Riley Henderson, Isabelle Hilsky, and Bri Rosa as the sensual and sexy Kit Kat Girls, and Hannah Confalone, Kendall Garrett, and Rachel McDaniel as the Kit Kat Club Band. This riveting rendition also features Christopher Cameron, Saturn Coyne, Stephen Hellman, Maria Garry, Jules Gindraux, Krista Hulsizer, Adeline Maltempo, Teagan Maltempo, Rocco Martincic, Angelo Revilla III, Thomas Russo, Luke Swierczek, Nika Tice, Eliot Tomlinson, and Peter Valcukas as the ensemble.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative crew for Cabaret features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, as director, Naomi Naughton as choreographer, Todd Dean as music director, Billy McClosky as costumer, Colleen Popper Grahek as stage manager, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

2:00pm: July 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th, 28th, and August 2nd 3rd, 4th, 9th, 10th, and 11th

7:00pm: July 19th, 20th, 27th, and August 3rd and 10th

A special sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for the July 27th 2:00 pm show.

Tickets are $32.00 each for adults, $29.00 each for seniors, and $19.00 each for children seventeen and older.

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse website. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.

