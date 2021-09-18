Bristol Riverside Theatre Will Present MURDER FOR TWO

Bristol Riverside Theatre (120 Radcliffe Street) kicks off its 35th Anniversary Season with the hilarious two-person musical murder myster Murder for Two, written by Joe Kinosian (Book and Music) and Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics). This side-splitting, madcap, quick-change musical is directed by J. Scott Lapp, and features the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! In this hilarious 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles-not to mention the piano-in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. For this production, Kinosian himself returns to the stage as the Suspects, with the detective being played by Martin Landry.

The show runs September 21 to October 10, 2021, with opening night announced for Thursday, September 23rd at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 to $55, with discounts available for students and military. A limited number of $10 tickets are available for Bristol Township residents courtesy of Flager & Associates, PC. As always, Bristol Borough residents can receive $5 tickets for preview performances. For the first show of the season, audience members must show proof of vaccinations and wear a mask. A special performance is set aside on Saturday, October 9th at 2:00pm for those that can not be vaccinated. A negative COVID test will be required. For tickets and health protocols, visit brtstage.org or call 215-785-0100.

BRT is also offering a champagne cruise down the Delaware River and tickets to Murder for Two. On Saturday, September 26th and October 3rd for $100 a ticket, audience members can meet at the Trenton Marina and enjoy a champagne cruise from the Trenton Marina to Bristol and arrive in Bristol in time to have lunch before the curtain goes up. Audiences interested in this special opportunity can call 215-785-6664 to purchase these tickets. Tickets include admission to the show.

"We picked Murder for Two for our return to the stage because it's pure joy onstage,'" said BRT Producting Director Amy Kaissar. "It's a musical that is funny, impressive and wildly entertaining. I don't think we could have picked a better show to open back up again. I cannot wait to stand in the back of the dark theatre and hear our audience laugh and clap. There's nothing serious about this one. It's just pure laughs and pleasure."

Bristol Riverside Theatre returns to in-person shows on their mainstage with one of the most uproarious musical comedies in the country. Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small town policeman with dreams of becoming a detective. One fateful night, shots ring out at the surprise birthday party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney and the writer is killed...fatally. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills-with the help of his silent partner, Lou. But whodunit? Did Dahlia Whitney, Arthur's scene-stealing wife, give him a big finish? Is Barrette Lewis, the prima ballerina, the prime suspect? Did Dr. Griff, the overly-friendly psychiatrist, make a frenemy? Marcus has only a short amount of time to find the killer and make his name before the real detective arrives - and the ice cream melts! The New York Times called it, "Ingenious! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly turned songs."

"I'm excited to see the playwright starring in his own show," said Kaissar. "We rarely get to meet the playwright at BRT. But for this one, audiences can expect to enjoy the show performed directly by one of the people that conceived it. That's a very rare privilege."

Murder for Two was originally developed at The Adirondack Theatre Festival and 42nd Street Moon. Chicago Shakespeare Theater presented the World Premiere Production in May, 2011, which was extended 4 times and ran for more than 6 months. Kinosian and Blair were recognized with a 2011 Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Musical. Murder For Two opened at Second Stage Theatre's uptown home, the McGinn/Cazale Theatre, in July, 2013. It was extended twice due to popular demand. The Second Stage production transferred to New World Stages, where performances began on October 23, 2013, and played its final performance on June 29, 2014. The National Tour launched at Arizona Theatre Company in Tucson on November 29, 2014, and played its final performance at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, FL on May 1, 2016.

Bristol is bringing the original design team in for this production. BRT Producing Director Amy Kaissar is producing the show. The BRT show is directed by the show's original assistant director J. Scott Lapp. Wendy Seyb is the choreographer. Beowulf Boritt is the set designer. Adrea Laurer is the costume designer. Jason Lyons is the lighting designer. Jill BC DuBoff is the sound designer.

"Finally being back to making theatre indoors is exciting, nerve-racking, and a big relief all at the same time," said Kaissar. "This is the first time that most of us have gone this long without making something to share with an audience since we were small children. I saw my first indoor show last week on Broadway and cried at the "please turn off your phones" speech. I was so moved. So I'm sure it'll be emotional when we're finally with our audiences inside BRT again.

Murder for Two runs September 21 to October 10, 2021. Tickets are $15 to $55 with discounts available for students and military. Subscriptions run between $150 to $200. There are a limited number of $10 tickets available for each mainstage show for Bristol Township residents courtesy of Flager & Associates, PC. As always, Bristol Borough residents can receive $5 tickets for preview performances.

Subscriptions and tickets are available online at brtstage.org or by phone at 215-785-0100.