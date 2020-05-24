BWW Review: PROOF at MASQUERADE THEATRE Adds Up

There are many differences between theatre and film. Those of us who choose the former know that theatre relies and thrives on a uniquely in-person interaction... Or does it?

Over the past few months, theatre companies all over the world have been trying to figure out how performance art can translate to a New Medium. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, some theatres have decided to postpone or even cancel shows, while others tackle the opportunity for virtual performances head-on.

Perhaps an online medium does not fully supplement the energy and excitement of live performance. But, Masquerade Theatre's debut production of Proof proves that there is hope for theatre in the virtual landscape.

How do we care for aging and sick parents? How do we deal with the death of a loved one? What do you do when you realize your life is stuck?

Proof explores how two sisters deal with the slow deterioration of their father, after mental illness results in sickness and ultimately, death.

Masquerade Theatre's production of Proof was presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., New York as a one-night only live virtual showing on Friday March 22.

The Masque's production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning David Auburn play was not originally intended to be produced virtually. Masquerade Theatre Co-Founder/Artistic Director, and Proof director, Megan Knowlton Balne, said, "While it was not our intention to bring Proof to you in a virtual environment, Proof is a story that thrives in this New Medium."

Megan Knowlton Balne directing the

cast of "Proof" before quarantine

Like so many other theatrical productions, Megan and her actors were already in the middle of their rehearsal process, prepping for a live performance, when the government shut down group gatherings. During the live post-performance "talk back", she explained that they first transitioned into virtual rehearsals before deciding to do the show online.

Megan admitted that she had to "throw out everything (she) knew about theatre" when producing this online performance. The show was not pre-recorded. And it was not a "staged reading" or workshop production. All of the actors were fully memorized, and clearly well-rehearsed.

Producing the show virtually made some new, unique challenges for all involved. For this production, each actor had to create their own performance space in their respective homes. Proof Stage Manager Jeanette Carden sent each actor some equipment, props and a brick backdrop to help establish locale and cohesion. During the "talk back" with the cast and crew of the production, the cast expressed that it was not so easy to find a space with good acoustics, flattering lighting, and a strong internet connection for the stream. Several actors showed off their set ups and Emily Brennan (Claire) admitted she was set up in her shower.

Actress Emily Brennan's

shower set up

In regards to the technological component of the live performance, there were no lags or glitches in the stream and all of the actors could be seen and heard very clearly. The actor entrances and exits, which were the actor's videos coming on and off screen, were seamless and well-orchestrated by Masquerade Theatre Co-Founder/Managing Producer, and Proof Producer Tommy Balne. After the show, Tommy showed the audience his own set up consisting of several computer screens.

The Masque's performance of Proof had impeccable timing, and the pacing of the show was not at all affected by the technological aspect. The success of the live-stream proves no small feat as we all know the unpredictability of the internet.

Megan, Tommy, and their actors all admitted that they did not have much prior experience with film before mounting this show, but were willing to jump-in with navigating a New Medium. Megan even shared that she did research on film directing to make the most of the performance.

Megan Knowlton Balne directing the

cast of "Proof" in quarantine

While Megan had to adjust her directing style, the cast had to overcome their own obstacles and insecurities in regards to acting for the camera. In the post-show "talk back" the actors expressed how doing the show online made it difficult to gauge the audience. So much of a theatre actor's performance is based on in-person reactions. Actor Tony Killian (Robert) articulated the difficulty of not having eye to eye contact with his scene partners, while Emily Brennan (Claire) disclosed how difficult it was to act while seeing her own face on the screen. Jake Hufner (Harold Dobbs) expressed in the talk back the high stakes of the performance and how the audience had a front row seat to every mistake.

The actors had a huge responsibility to carry this performance. Because of the limitations of traditional "production elements" they could use, the emphasis for this production was on the text. Instead of being overly concerned with blocking, lighting design, etc. the cast had the opportunity to dive deeper into Auburn's words and character relationships.

Masquerade Theatre's cast had fantastic chemistry. It was clear that they had spent much time rehearsing, building their characters, and listening to each other. Megan's casting for the show was spot-on, casting actors with great chemistry and even casting a Claire and Catherine who look just like they could be sisters in real life.

Courtney Bundens (Catherine), Jake Huffner (Harold Dobbs),

and Emily Brennan (Claire) during the live performance

This time with the text was most clearly seen in the actors' character development. Courtney Bundens executed all the colors of Catherine and I specifically enjoyed what Emily Brennan did with the character Claire. I've seen several other productions of Proof, and Brennan's rendition of Claire is by far the most in-depth, motivated and well-thought-out I have seen.

David Auburn's 2001 play is a well-written look into the motivations and fears of humanity. Auburn gives insight into some complex relationships: father-daughter relationships, sisterhood, and new love. The titular "proof" refers not only to the physical mathematical proof Catherine wrote while caring for her genius and mentally-deteriorating father, but also refers to the proof her sister Claire and love-interest Hal need to believe she wrote the momentous document herself. After Catherine's father dies, she fears she is falling into the same insanity as he had, but she makes the most of a tragic situation. Similarly, Masquerade Theatre has shown they are flexible enough to make the most out of a difficult circumstance.

Megan and Tommy explained that they chose the platform Crowdcast for the virtual performance not only for its technological versatility, but a live chat feature that could add a fun, personal element to the show. The chat was disabled during the performance, but live both before and after the show as well as during the intermission. The actors said they liked the virtual conversation. It supplemented the energy of the live theatre by providing encouragement before the show and allowing the actors to see who was in the audience as if peeking out from behind the virtual curtain into the "house"

On the downside, Crowdcast only gives the hosting account limited hours on the platform, so The Masque only had a few hours to tech and work the show on the site before the live stream.

Tommy and Megan with the cast of "Proof"

during the post-stream talk back

Before the live showing, the theatre emailed a virtual playbill and instruction to access the viewing to audience members, making it a smooth and easily-accessible experience. The playbill sent to the audience before the show also included links to The Masque's virtual rehearsal room and an interview series about the show.

"Tickets" to the performance were donation-based, and Megan disclosed that 123 streams were purchased.

Transferring the vision and hopes for a live-performance onto the web is no small feat, and The Masque pulled it off very well, even achieving the necessary suspension of disbelief needed to bring an audience fully into the world of a theatrical production.

Masquerade Theatre's production of Proof proves that the virtually impossible can be, well, virtually possible. Though Proof was the company's first production, The Masque has already proven to be a collective of flexible, committed and talented artists. I personally look forward to seeing what is to come from this young company. It does not take a genius mathematician to see that Masquerade Theatre's persistent spirit, capable cast, and creative vision all adds up!

The Masque intends to do an in-person performance of Proof with the same cast at their home theatre, The Drake, in Philadelphia in May 2021.

For more information about Masquerade Theatre, please visit: www.masqueradetheatre.org

