Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Ritz Theatre Company is Something to Think About and Something to Drink About

Doug Suplee as Tevye

The world surrounding the small shtetl of Anatevka is changing. Conflict draws near, and Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, must navigate this changing terrain, raising five daughters and, ultimately, his faith in this unforgettable, classic musical. The original Broadway production, directed by Jerome Robbins and starring Zero Mostel, won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

With music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joseph Stein, this 1964 Broadway musical hit takes audiences to the early twentieth century small village of Anatevka. The main figure of the show is Tevye, played in The Ritz’ production by Doug Suplee, is haunted by the titular phantasmic figure of the fiddler on the roof, played by Robert Repici. Tevye uses the metaphor of the fiddler on the roof to explain to the audience the precarious position he is in as he attempts to balance the tradition of his culture and religion with the modern beliefs of the time and contemporary desires of his family. Especially in regards to his three oldest daughters who want to marry for love, a radical idea for the time and place of the show.

With a set design by the production’s director Matthew Weil, the simplicity of the stage nicely highlights the acting and greater meaning of the show. A wooden border decorated with candles and enhanced with the image of the Star of David, gives plenty of freedom for the actors to move about the space, allows the actors ample room to move freely, and the set doesn’t overpower the performances of the actors. The focus is on the actors, not the production design elements.

And the actors’ performances shine brightly. Suplee’s portrayal of the impoverished but doting father, genuinely reflects the character’s battle between tradition and modern ideology. And his rendition of arguably the most popular song in the show, “If I Were a Rich Man” is both comedic and delightful as he pleads to God for better fortune.

Suplee is paired with Marissa Wolf as Tevye’s wife Golde. Wolf utilizes a lovely Yiddish accent and is both endearing and demanding in her role. In the song “Do You Love Me”, Golde and Tevye discuss their affection for each other and what “love” means after their 25 years of marriage after an arrangement. The performance is sweet and subtle.

The production is filled with familiar tunes and show-stopping numbers, including large company numbers such as the comedic “The Dream,” and the well-known “Sunrise, Sunset”. There is also the classic “To Life” featuring the infamous bottle dance.

Perhaps one of the most captivating numbers is Tevye’s daughters’ lament “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” where they discuss both their excitement and dread of the town’s matchmaker (played by Lori Caplain Clark) matching them with someone to marry. The song features Sara Viniar as Tzeitel, Addison Clark as Hodel, and in this specific performance, understudy Emma Scherz as Chava. The three are charming in their respective roles and the performance is notable.

With many famous songs, and delightful numbers, this musical is both heart-warming and gut-wrenching at the same time. Watching Tevye’s familial and personal struggles and seeing the town’s demise after being infiltrated by Russians, is heart-breaking. Yet, there is a sort of catharsis in seeing this drama unfold.

This musical features many memorable performances from the array of actors, and with many cameo performances, it is difficult to name all of the wonderful performances. The Ritz’ production has an extensive cast featuring Amanda Barrish as Chava, Zachary R Taylor as Motel, AJ Klein as Perchik, Mark Gollihur as Lazar Wolf, Stuart Sklar as The Constable, Zachary Moore as Fyedka, Kacy Hofstetter as Fruma-Sarah, Rachel Stapleton as Grandma Tzeitel, Jay Fink as the Rabbi, Drew Russell DuBoff as Mendel, Reuben E Natan as Avram, Anthony Caroto as Mordcha, Doug Cohen as Nachum, Lori Alexio-Howard as Shaindel, and Andrea Mullen as Bielke.Rounding out the cast in the ensemble is Caden Adams, William Bryant, Sophia Comport, Collin Filippone, William Reid, Lily Snow, James Van Nostrand, and Emily Wick. In this performance, Emma Scherz who normally plays Sprintze, played Chava. And Kyleigh Filippone, who normally is just children’s ensemble, played Sprintze.

The Ritz’ production of Fiddler gives the audience plenty to think about and plenty to drink about as the lyrics of the famous song “To Life” state. So, grab a drink from the theatre’s bar, as you sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Fiddler on the Roof plays now through March 3rd at Ritz Theatre Company in Haddon Township, NJ. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ritztheatreco.org