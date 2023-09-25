Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Masquerade Theatre is An Unforgettable Theatrical Experience

An Unforgettable Theatrical Experience

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Masquerade Theatre is An Unforgettable Theatrical Experience

Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. “Next to Normal”, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness.

“Next to Normal” marks the opening production of Masquerade Theatre’s 2023-2024 season. The play takes place at the theatre company’s intimate black box theatre in Riverside, NJ.

“Next to Normal” director, and Masquerade Theatre’s Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Megan Knowlton Balne, has given this musical Broadway hit a new life. With the black box theatre’s limited space, Balne uses every corner, quite literally, to stage this show. The set is subtle but effective, and the space is divided into sections of the family’s home. Masquerade Co-Founder, Managing Director, and “Next to Normal” lighting designer Tommy Balne, uses a delightful lighting design to help segment the areas of the playing space while adding emotional ambiance to the piece. Most intriguing about the setup is that the audience is seated on either side of the playing space, effectually creating a sort of staging “in the round” where the audience is around the perimeter of the stage.

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Masquerade Theatre is An Unforgettable Theatrical Experience
Jake Hufner, Jennifer Weir, and Scott Reynolds in
Masquerade Theatre's "Next to Normal"

Since there is no clear delineation between the stage house and audience house in this production, the show has a very intimate feeling. The audience is directly thrown into the action of the play and constantly looking around them to follow the show. Megan Knowlton Balne’s staging is unique and innovative, and though the space is small, she effectively uses the black box to her benefit.

In such a small setting, there is no place for the actors to hide, and in this production, there is no need. Balne has cast a strong set of performers for this show and each member of the cast equally contributes vocally to the play under the wonderful music direction of Broadway pianist Jonathan Rose.

“Next to Normal” is a show that is a series of songs with limited dialogue, and many of the performances stand out. "Who's Crazy?/ My Psychopharmacologist and I" explores the many medications Diana (Jennifer Weir) tries to manage her symptoms and explores the idea of what “crazy” actually means. Only when Diana says she feels nothing does the doctor proclaim she is stable. Courney Bundens, as the family’s perfectionistic daughter Natalie, gives a heartfelt and notable performance of “Superboy and the Invisible Girl”. And Weir as Diana delivers a gut-wrenching rendition of “You Don’t Know” where she explains to her husband Dan (Scott Reynolds) that he doesn’t know how she feels.

Balne writes in her director’s note in the playbill that “Masquerade’s mission is to use theatre experiences, like “Next to Normal”, to open a dialogue, enlighten our minds, and inspire our audiences to think, react and learn.” And that is definitely what this play delivers. With heavy topics such as suicide, infant death, mental illness, and family dysfunction, this show has much to dialogue about.

Rounding out the stellar cast are Greg Hedler as the dashing Dr. Fine/ Dr. Madden, Jake Hufner as the persistent Gabe, and Matthew Moorhead as the stoner lover-boy “Henry”.

Masquerade’s production of “Next to Normal” is profound, emotional, and a unique theatrical experience. It is a show that unlike Diana’s memory, will not be easily forgotten. “Next to Normal” is playing now through September 30. Seating is limited. For more information about the production and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Special Guests To Hold Conversations At Vivid Stage as Part of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE Photo
Special Guests To Hold Conversations At Vivid Stage as Part of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present the world premiere of Grief at High Tide by Richard Willett from October 5 through 15. During the run of the production, several special guests will be a part of free discussions with the audience on themes central to the play.

2
Aspire Performing Arts Company Performs PUFFS Next Month Photo
Aspire Performing Arts Company Performs PUFFS Next Month

Aspire Performing Arts Company will present Puffs, Or: Seven Increasing Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, on October 6 and 7 at Theater 180 in Montclair. Learn more about the upcoming show and how to get tickets here!

3
Eli Bolin Comes to SOPAC With Kara Lindsay, Christiane Noll, Charlie Pollock, and More Photo
Eli Bolin Comes to SOPAC With Kara Lindsay, Christiane Noll, Charlie Pollock, and More

The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s (SOPAC) popular Cabaret in the Loft series returns on Sunday, October 1 at 7PM with Emmy-nominated composer Eli Bolin’s group show Eli Bolin Has No Friends. Learn more about the upcoming performance and how to get tickets here!

4
CONSTANTINE MAROULIS LIVE! Announced At Sieminski Theater, October 14 Photo
CONSTANTINE MAROULIS LIVE! Announced At Sieminski Theater, October 14

CONSTANTINE MAROULIS, American Idol finalist and Tony Award nominee, brings his incredible talent to the Sieminski Theater for a special, intimate performance. From classic Sondheim to contemporary Wildhorn, rock jams from Rock of Ages, and his own original songs, Maroulis will captivate the audience with his unforgettable music. Don't miss this one-night-only event on October 14th at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.sieminskitheater.org for tickets.

From This Author - Amber Kusching

Amber Kusching has been a reviewer for BWW since 2018.  She is a New Jersey- based playwright, director and theatre artist who is devoted to creating new, original works of theatre. Since gr... Amber Kusching">(read more about this author)

Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good TimeReview: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time
BWW Review: HALLELUJAH, BABY! at Haddonfield Plays & Players Will Have You Yelling “Hallelujah!”BWW Review: HALLELUJAH, BABY! at Haddonfield Plays & Players Will Have You Yelling “Hallelujah!”
BWW Feature: 'Now's the Time' to see HALLELUJAH, BABY! at Haddonfield Plays & PlayersBWW Feature: 'Now's the Time' to see HALLELUJAH, BABY! at Haddonfield Plays & Players
BWW Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Haddonfield Plays & Players is 'One Moment' You Won't Want to MissBWW Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Haddonfield Plays & Players is 'One Moment' You Won't Want to Miss

Videos

Video/Photo: Dates Set For THE WIZ on Broadway, First Look & Cast Performs With Orchestra For the First Time Video
Video/Photo: Dates Set For THE WIZ on Broadway, First Look & Cast Performs With Orchestra For the First Time
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/17-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/18-1/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Minutes
The Summit Playhouse (10/13-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You