BWW Feature: Inside The Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center

The hills are alive in the heart of Bucks County Pa. as Family and Friends of Oscar Hammerstein work towards an honorable cause!

The Friends of Oscar Hammerstein, the county-wide, community-led initiative launched this summer, is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an extension with both Doylestown Township and the developer with an interest in the property and now has more time to continue raising the funds needed to save Oscar Hammerstein's Highland Farm from the dreaded subdivision. ~12/18/2018

I caught up with the founders of The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Will Hammerstein, grandson of Oscar Hammerstein and his wife Mandee Kuenzle-Hammerstein who have been working endlessly reaching out all theater loving people of all ages to keep the dream alive.

I listened with great appreciation about the man behind the lyrics of several Award winning musicals. Mandee and Will shared much insight into the Oscar Hammerstein many people may not know. "He started each musically creative day with an hour of focusing on the community and his passion for enhancing the lives of children with culturally diverse backgrounds." One of his main focuses was his humanitarian work with Pearl S. Buck, an American writer and novelist. Buck co-founded Welcome House, Inc., the first international, interracial adoption agency, along with James A. Michener, Oscar Hammerstein II and his second wife Dorothy Hammerstein. In nearly five decades of work, Welcome House has placed over five thousand children. In 1964, to support kids who were not eligible for adoption.

How important is this mission is to you and the legacy of your grandfather?

Will and Mandee Hammerstein: Highland Farms was host to so many wonderfully creative people such as Stephen Sondheim and James Mitchner whom Oscar collaborated with. Will recalls always being surrounded by the family's appreciation for children, nature, the community and of course, music!

"To stand...in the room where [Oscar Hammerstein] wrote the words to "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" is to know in your bones that for anyone who loves the American musical, the successful preservation of Highland Farm will be the worthiest of causes." Terry Teachout - Wall Street Journal, July 12, 2018

The Rodgers and Hammerstein partnership was formed at Highland Farm which is located at 70 E. Rd. Doylestown Pa. Oscar Hammerstein did most of his writing here including Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King & I and The Sound of Music .

Oscar taught Stephen Sondheim, "more about songwriting and the musical theatre than most people learn in a lifetime." When you combine the number of Academy, Tony and Grammy Awards and Pulitzer Prizes, earned by shows written by Oscar at Highland Farm, with Stephen Sondheim's personal haul, the number is 77 and counting! There may not be another place like it anywhere!

After hearing the exciting news of the extension for funding Will along with his wife Mandee have also pulled out all the stops in promoting and attracting attention and supporting artists to perform at the home, yes in the living room of the Oscar Hammerstein.

Mandee, tell us what this initiative means to the theater community and surrounding area?

"Currently the Highland Farm House is being used as a Bed and Breakfast and the room where Oscar wrote most of his wonderfully lyrics is filled with some amazing local and Broadway talent who share their love of performing live and recorded for all to enjoy in what is now attracting a lot of attention as "Live From Oscar's Living Room". The "livestream" has attracted over 15,000 organic views within the first 2 weeks of production and a new sponsor (On Demand Programs and Events). The original idea was to test-out Facebook's live-streaming feature (Facebook Live), to see if they could create a little entertainment for our supporters, while offering an "inside-look" into Oscar's home and demonstrate the power and energy within this museum in the making.

On Sunday May 18th from 12 to 4 The Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County and The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center (Highland Farm) announce the Art of Oscar, a unique celebration and competition which will serve as a fundraiser for the participating non-profit organizations, community artists and participating event artists. Visual Artists of all mediums have been invited to create works inspired by Hammerstein's life, music, humanitarian service, and his home and submit them for awards, exhibition, and public sale at Highland Farm. broadwayworld.com is thrilled to attend the Art of Oscar and looking forward to meeting all the great people involved in making the home of this legendary American librettist, producer and theater director. For more information about The Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center and this event visit www.hammersteincenter.org.

Photo # 1 Home of Oscar Hammerstein at Highland Farms, Photo # 2 Will Hammerstein III, Mandee Hammerstein, Oscar Hammerstein IV, Photo # 3 View of Highland Farms and Oscar Hammerstein II, Photo # 4 - Arts and Cultural Council of Bucks County members (Bill Milnazak, Peter Chiovarou (Pres.), Robbin Farr and Ruth Anderson (not pictured)

Photos Courtesy of Oscar Hammerstein Museum website and Mandee Hammerstein.





