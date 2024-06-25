Applications To The 2nd Playwrights Cohort At PlayPenn Will Open In July 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Applications to The Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn will go live on July 1st, 2024, and will be available on the PlayPenn website. Applications will remain open through July 31st, 2024, or until 100 applications are received— whichever happens first. The Playwrights Cohort is a free, year-long program for emerging playwrights, created to empower playwrights to navigate the industry as capable business entrepreneurs. Instead of focusing on the craft of writing, guest speakers share insight into subjects such as Entertainment Law, Artist Taxes, Writing a Resume, and the Role of the Playwright in the Rehearsal Room.

Jeffrey James Keyes, an inaugural Cohort alum shared, “I'm stepping out of the cohort armed with a variety of new tools and a sense of clarity and confidence.” Fellow alum, Monica Flory added, “I so appreciated the gentle, welcoming presence of your [the PlayPenn] leadership. It can sometimes feel like Philly Theater is a club that you're either in or out of--I loved the feeling that we were all in it together and excited about working and learning more. Thanks for your considerable efforts to make playwriting in Philadelphia both more professional and friendlier at the same time.”

The second year of The Playwrights Cohort will run from October 2024 to September 2025 with monthly two-hour meetings. Sessions primarily take place on Zoom, with a handful taking place in person in Philadelphia. Selected applicants will be notified in August. Applications will be considered from candidates who are at least 18 years old, are not enrolled in a university or grad school program, are not a Cohort alum, and have no more than two professional productions to date. Applications from historically underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHTS COHORT AT PLAYPENN

The Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn, is a year-long professional development program for emerging playwrights and will focus on navigating the industry. This program will be in partnership with the Dramatists Guild. Every month experts in their sector will engage the cohort on subjects such as entertainment law, building a portfolio, finding representation, having agency in the rehearsal room, managing personal finances, and more. The Cohort will operate on a hybrid model, holding monthly meetings in person and online.

https://www.playpenn.org/the-playwrights-cohort-at-playpenn/

The program is free of charge and is only open to playwrights born/raised, educated, or who live/have lived in the Mid-Atlantic Region

