Anaïs Reno, Benny Benack III And More Come to Chris' Jazz Café for the Holidays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The legendary Chris' Jazz Café is getting into the holiday spirit with a lineup of fan-favorite performers throughout the month of December. The uber-popular Benny Benack III Quintet featuring special guest saxophonist/vocalist Michael Stephenson hits the stage on Friday, December 20 for a show featuring festive holiday jazz standards. Set times are 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Admission is $30.

The holiday cheer continues when vocalist Anaïs Reno and her trio perform a special holiday show on Saturday, December 21. The rising star, who turns 21 on November 21, just dropped a new jazzed up recording of “White Christmas,” and Chris' audience will be the first to hear it live. She'll be joined by Adam Birnbaum on piano, Martin Wind on bass and Keith Balla on drums. Set times are 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Admission is $35.

On Friday and Saturday, December 27 & 28, Philly natives return home for a blockbuster performance – the Kurt Rosenwinkel All Star Quintet featuring Joe Block, Alex Claffy, Aidan McKeon and Joe Farnsworth take the stage at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Admission is $40.

On New Year's Eve, the ebullient Chelsea Reed and the Fairweather 9 return to the club to swing in 2025 with their brand of high energy, foot-stomping, danceable jazz and blues! Once again she is joined by her mini big band complete with a lineup that includes five horns, a full rhythm section, and of course, Chelsea on vocals. Set times are 7, 9, and 11 p.m. General Admission is $50 and includes an a-la-carte menu. Chris' NYE Dinner & Show package includes a 3-course dinner for $140 plus tax and gratuity; and the VIP Dinner & Show option includes a 3-course dinner and stage-front seating for $160 plus tax and gratuity.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows. Please check the website for prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris' YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly. There are also plenty of gift items in the Chris' merchandise store – from t-shirts and stemware to masks and matches: https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/products.

Comments