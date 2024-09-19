Amber Hongsermeier/Dancers to Present SANCTUARY At The 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Original multidisciplinary performance company Amber Hongsermeier/Dancers is reaching the culmination of a two-year creative research process as they premiere their newest dance work, Sanctuary, at Chi Movement Arts Center, running for a limited engagement September 28th through 29th, 2024. The piece, which examines generational trauma and systemic familial dysfunction through collective and personal consciousness, will be one of the final performances to catch as part of the 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Opening night for the press is Saturday, September 28th, at 6 pm.

Sanctuary is a performance ritual that is both personal and collective. Co-created and performed by Choreographer and Movement Facilitator Amber Hongsermeier along with Movement Collaborators India Scott, Shelby Bakota, Aria Iuso, and Hannah Misangyi, the piece embodies the grieving process of healing generational trauma. It examines how culture, identity, oral history, and personal pain from dysfunction shape individuals, and offers a nuanced examination of what leads to being a curse breaker and transgressor of ancestral trauma.

Tickets to Sanctuary are currently on sale by visiting fringearts.com. General admission is $25 (PWYC5). More information on Sanctuary can be found at Amber Hongsermeier/Dancers via Facebook and Instagram @amber_in_motion

Performance Details

Presenter: Amber Hongsermeier/Dancers

Title of Work: Sanctuary

Dates: 9/28/24 and 9/29/24 at 6 pm

Location: Chi Movement Arts Center (1316 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147)

Tickets: $25 (PWYC5)

Tickets available at fringearts.com

