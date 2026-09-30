ALICE BY HEART to Open at Temple Theaters in Philadelphia
Directed by Peter Reynolds, the musical won two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Chita Rivera Awards for Dance and Choreography in its 2019 Off-Broadway run.
Temple Theaters will present Alice By Heart. From the creators of Spring Awakening, Alice by Heart transposes Lewis Carroll's iconic 1865 novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland to war-torn 1940s London. The show's 2019 Off-Broadway production won two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Chita Rivera Awards for Dance and Choreography.
Written by Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson and directed by Temple Professor Peter Reynolds, Alice by Heart will perform at Temple's Randall Theater from October 22nd to November 1st.
In the musical, Alice Spencer and her friend Alfred take shelter in an underground tube station under the heavy threat of the London Blitz during World War II. But when Alfred is quarantined with tuberculosis, Alice recounts the novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland to him from memory in hopes of using imagination to escape their circumstances. As reality and fiction blur, Alice and Alfred must find the strength to finish the story together, even as they face an uncertain future.
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