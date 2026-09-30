ALICE BY HEART to Open at Temple Theaters in Philadelphia

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Temple Theaters will present Alice By Heart. From the creators of Spring Awakening, Alice by Heart transposes Lewis Carroll's iconic 1865 novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland to war-torn 1940s London. The show's 2019 Off-Broadway production won two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Chita Rivera Awards for Dance and Choreography.

Written by Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson and directed by Temple Professor Peter Reynolds, Alice by Heart will perform at Temple's Randall Theater from October 22nd to November 1st.

In the musical, Alice Spencer and her friend Alfred take shelter in an underground tube station under the heavy threat of the London Blitz during World War II. But when Alfred is quarantined with tuberculosis, Alice recounts the novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland to him from memory in hopes of using imagination to escape their circumstances. As reality and fiction blur, Alice and Alfred must find the strength to finish the story together, even as they face an uncertain future.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 10 Hrs 22 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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