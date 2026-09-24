Jonathan Spector's THIS MUCH I KNOW to Open InterAct's 39th Season
THIS MUCH I KNOW runs October 30 through November 22, 2026 at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.
InterAct Theatre Company will open its 39th season with the Philadelphia premiere of THIS MUCH I KNOW, a darkly funny exploration of belief, certainty and the stories our brains tell us to make sense of the world. Written by Jonathan Spector, author of the Tony Award-winning EUREKA DAY, and directed by InterAct Producing Artistic Director Seth Rozin, THIS MUCH I KNOW runs October 30 through November 22, 2026 at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.
A psychology professor's search for his missing wife launches a time-hopping journey connecting the stories of Stalin's daughter defecting to the United States, the son of an American white supremacist beginning to question the beliefs he was raised with, and a marriage shaken by an inexplicable tragedy.
Three actors, Jessica DalCanton, Mark Worth and Sorab Wadia, play more than a dozen characters across decades, countries and ideologies as Spector asks how we decide what to believe and how much responsibility we bear for the things beyond our control.
The cast brings together Philadelphia and national talent. Jessica DalCanton returns to InterAct after CAUGHT and SILVERHILL. Her credits include Philadelphia Artists' Collective, Act II Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, Quintessence Theatre Group, Simpatico Theatre and Hedgerow Theatre. She is also a tenured professor of theatre at Montgomery County Community College.
Mark Worth, a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, has appeared in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at North Shore Music Theatre, ROMEO AND JULIET at Riverside Theatre, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Crane River Theater and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, MACBETH and BILOXI BLUES at Cumberland Theatre.
Sorab Wadia, originally from Bombay, India, has performed extensively across North America, Europe and Asia. His credits include the national tours of LIFE OF PI, ALADDIN and OKLAHOMA!, JIHAD! THE MUSICAL on London's West End, MONSOON WEDDING at Berkeley Rep and CANDIDE at Arden Theatre Company. On television, he has appeared in LAW & ORDER, MADAME SECRETARY, 30 ROCK and CHAPPELLE'S SHOW.
Throughout the run, InterAct will invite audiences to dig deeper into the questions raised by THIS MUCH I KNOW through post-show discussions and moderated conversations with guest experts. InterAct is also partnering with Barnes & Noble on Chestnut Street for a book club connected to the production.
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