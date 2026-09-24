GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, PHILLY GRIT, and More Set For Theatre Exile's 30th Season

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile has announced its 2026/27 season, its 30th, with provocative theater, daring artists, and a distinctly Philadelphia grit. What began in 1996 as a company that produced wherever it could find a stage has grown into a mainstay of Philadelphia theater, with a permanent home in South Philadelphia and a reputation for taking risks onstage, developing new work, and creating a home for some of the city's most accomplished theater artists.

Over the last 30 years, Exile has brought acclaimed playwrights, directors, actors, and designers together for productions including the Barrymore-nominated Wolf Play, written by Hansol Jung and directed by Deborah Block; award-winning The Whale, written by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by longtime Exile artist Matt Pfeiffer; and the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames' Abandon, directed by Brett Ashley Robinson and developed through Exile's Studio X-hibition program. Alongside its mainstage productions, programs such as Studio X-hibition and Philly GRIT have given emerging playwrights and performers space to develop new work, experiment, and tell stories beyond the boundaries of traditional theater.

"As Theatre Exile marks 30 years of producing provocative theater, we are doubling down on our mission to create engaging work that sparks dialogue and strengthens our community," said Deborah Block, Producing Artistic Director at Theatre Exile. "At a time when the arts and our communities face real challenges, we believe artists have a responsibility to create supportive spaces where artists and audiences can experiment, grow, and find their voices."

The milestone season continues that tradition with Rajiv Joseph's acclaimed Gruesome Playground Injuries, a return to a work with a meaningful place in Theatre Exile's history. Theatre Exile previously produced the play in 2011, marking the first time Joseph's work was produced in Philadelphia and reflecting the company's longstanding commitment to identifying and producing work by rising playwrights. The season also features Philly GRIT, the company's signature celebration of Philadelphia artists and storytellers, and the Philadelphia premiere of Adam Bock's dark comedy The Receptionist. Currently, audiences can purchase Flex Pass Subscriptions for $45, and single tickets are now available.

"For our 30th season, we chose plays at the heart of Theatre Exile's mission: stories that bring hidden parts of the human experience into the light and spark timely conversations about the world around us," said Block. "Each centers on everyday people confronting the extraordinary consequences of their choices. Though very different, both can make audiences laugh one moment and pull them to the edge of their seats the next."

The season begins on October 29 with Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries, directed by Deborah Block. Kayleen is in the nurse's office with a painful stomachache when she meets classmate Doug, battered after gleefully taking a running dive off the school roof. From ages 8 to 38, the two meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak, and a whole lotta stupid choices. Gruesome Playground Injuries is an intimate, unconventional love story filled with heart, laughter, and a little blood. As Variety wrote, "This wondrous, strange two-hander finds as much humor as horror in the play's bizarre events."

Told through non-linear encounters spanning three decades, the play reveals the physical and emotional scars that bind Kayleen and Doug, asking whether the people who know us at our most broken may also know us best. Balancing dark humor with tenderness, Gruesome Playground Injuries returns to Exile's 30th season as an intimate, complicated, and deeply human story emblematic of the work that has defined the company.

The season turns from two lives intertwined over 30 years to the artists telling Philadelphia's stories today with the return of Philly GRIT and Cookie Diorio, a Philadelphia-based drag performer, classically trained vocalist, songwriter, activist, and lover of all things sparkly, on March 3. Theatre Exile's signature performance series gives audiences the chance to experience original work from local artists who push beyond traditional theater, bringing new ideas, unexpected performances, and distinctly personal stories to the Exile stage.

Launched in 2024 and expanded in subsequent seasons, Philly GRIT grew out of Exile's desire to create more opportunities for Philadelphia artists and explore storytelling beyond the structure of the traditional well-made play. The series gives local artists room to experiment with storytelling while remaining rooted in theatrical narrative, creating another way for Exile to uplift Philadelphia voices and bring new perspectives to its stage.

The season concludes by turning the question of individual choice outward: What happens when the systems around us depend on people simply doing their jobs? Beginning April 29, the Philadelphia premiere of Adam Bock's acclaimed dark comedy The Receptionist, directed by Deborah Block, finds something deeply unsettling inside the routines of an “ordinary” office. Beverly, the cheerful receptionist at the Northeast Office, spends her days answering phones, brewing coffee, and chatting with coworkers until an unexpected visitor from the company's Central Office disrupts the routine. What initially resembles a familiar workplace comedy slowly reveals the disturbing nature of the business happening around them. The New York Times called The Receptionist a comedic thriller full of “Computers, Cubicles and Creepiness.”

With biting satire and mounting tension, Bock examines bureaucracy, obedience, and the dangers of living in a world divided into absolutes. As the characters follow the party line, seemingly insignificant decisions begin to carry much greater weight. The play asks what happens when people stop listening to one another, and how dangerous it can become to step outside the accepted line.

From Kayleen and Doug repeatedly finding their way back to one another, to Philadelphia artists putting their own stories onstage, to Beverly discovering what lies beneath an ordinary workday, Theatre Exile's 30th season looks at the moments, large and small, that reveal who we are.

Thirty years after producing its first show without a permanent stage to call home, Theatre Exile enters its next chapter firmly rooted in South Philadelphia and in the city's theater community. Its home, artists, and programming have grown, but the impulse behind the work remains recognizable: take risks, make room for artists, tell provocative stories, and give audiences something worth talking about after they leave the theater.

Gruesome Playground Injuries by Rajiv Joseph

Directed by: Producing Artistic Director Deborah Block

October 29 to November 15, 2026

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together. The two friends and would-be lovers meet at eight years old in the nurse's office of their elementary school; Kayleen has a painful stomachache, and Doug a nasty scrape. As they grow up, they continue to come back to each other, brought together by injury, heartbreak, and their own self-destructive tendencies. This compelling and intimate love story is sure to captivate audiences.

Philly GRIT by Various Philadelphia-area Playwrights

March 3 through 14, 2027

This season's two-show series aims to amplify diverse storytelling styles while staying true to Theatre Exile's mission of expressing the human journey through an unfiltered lens. Philly GRIT will end with Camp Cookie featuring Cookie Diorio, Philadelphia-based drag performer, classically trained vocalist, songwriter, activist, and lover of all things sparkly! Camp Cookie is a Cabaret filled with music, laughter, drinks, and, of course, cookies.

The Receptionist by Adam Bock **Philadelphia Premiere**

Directed by: Theatre Exile Producing Artistic Director Deborah Block

April 29 through May 16, 2027

At the start of a typical day in the Northeast Office, the receptionist keeps the company running smoothly while happily dealing with everything from ringing phones to her colleague's romantic troubles. But when her boss suddenly veers from the party line, the dark truth behind their office routine starts to emerge. This “disturbingly timely work” (Time Out New York) raises provocative questions about the comfort and horrors of living in a black-and-white world— and the high stakes for those who innocently step into the gray.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming