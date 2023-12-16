A VERY PHILLY CHRISTMAS at Kimmel Cultural Center

Philly has always done Christmas big. The Gimbels and Lit Brothers windows. The Wanamaker organ and light show. Jason Kelce Christmas music, from the Eagles to you. And now, following Kelce's releasing of annual Christmas songs, our own No Name Pops and dynamic conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez present a big, even huge, on-stage Christmas extravaganza at Verizon Hall.

From the opening strains of sprightly French carol "Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella" while Verizon Hall glows in colored lights, you know this is no small holiday recital. Dancers? Check. Broadway singers? Check. The Pops chorus? Yep. Add in the color and rhythm of the St Thomas Church gospel choir and adorable children from the audience. Then add in the premiere orchestral version of Kelce's new carol and a little help from Swoop, and it's a huge Philly Christmas- but short enough for the kids to stay awake and not get restless.

Kristina Nicole Miller and Dante White (BOOK OF MORMON) sing both individually and together, reminding us that "All I Want For Christmas is You,"as well as bringing the audience a host of other favorite holiday songs. Lopez- Yañez brings a swinging "Cuban Sugar," a Latin-remixed "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy," with a stage full of dancers bringing the Nutcracker variant to brilliant, colorful life

Mix in a sparkling gospel "Go Tell It on the Mountain" among other joyful noises, and young audience helpers playing percussion sounds for Leroy Anderson's pop classic "Sleigh Ride" - Lopez-Yañez is a natural with youngsters - and you have all the color needed for a truly bright Christmas. There's no chance that either children or adults will be bored at this; it's popping with fun. Add a hot chocolate at intermission and you'll have all you need for a memorable holiday treat

Tickets available through Kimmel center.org.

Photo Credit: Kimmel Cultural Center