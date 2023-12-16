Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

A VERY PHILLY CHRISTMAS at Kimmel Cultural Center

Featuring dancers, singers, music, and Swoop, the show is everything that makes Philly great except cheesesteaks.

By: Dec. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winner Alex Newell Named Time Magazine's Breakthrough of the Year Photo 1 Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at People's Light Theatre Company Photo 2 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at People's Light Theatre Company
BWW Q&A: Julia Udine of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Photo 3 BWW Q&A: Julia Udine of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Leads Best Musical!

A VERY PHILLY CHRISTMAS at Kimmel Cultural Center

Philly has always done Christmas big. The Gimbels and Lit Brothers windows. The Wanamaker organ and light show. Jason Kelce Christmas music, from the Eagles to you. And now, following Kelce's releasing of annual Christmas songs, our own No Name Pops and dynamic conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez present a big, even huge, on-stage Christmas extravaganza at Verizon Hall. 

From the opening strains of sprightly French carol "Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella" while Verizon Hall glows in colored lights, you know this is no small holiday recital. Dancers?  Check. Broadway singers? Check. The Pops chorus?  Yep. Add in the color and rhythm of the St Thomas Church gospel choir and adorable children from the audience. Then add in the premiere orchestral version of Kelce's new carol and a little help from Swoop, and it's a huge Philly Christmas- but short enough for the kids to stay awake and not get restless. 

Kristina Nicole Miller and Dante White (BOOK OF MORMON) sing both individually and together, reminding us that "All I Want For Christmas is You,"as well as bringing the audience a host of other favorite holiday songs. Lopez- Yañez brings a swinging "Cuban Sugar," a Latin-remixed "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy," with a stage full of dancers bringing the Nutcracker variant to brilliant, colorful life  

Mix in a sparkling gospel "Go Tell It on the Mountain" among other joyful noises, and young audience helpers playing percussion sounds for Leroy Anderson's pop classic "Sleigh Ride" - Lopez-Yañez is a natural with youngsters - and you have all the color needed for a truly bright Christmas.  There's no chance that either children or adults will be bored at this; it's popping with fun. Add a hot chocolate at intermission and you'll have all you need for a memorable holiday treat  

Tickets available through Kimmel center.org.

Photo Credit: Kimmel Cultural Center

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76 Photo
Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76

Learn all about Art-Reach's latest project, Project 76, and the impressive $1 million in philanthropic funding it has recently received. Discover how this funding will support the project and make a difference in the arts community.

2
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in February Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in February

Get ready for the Philadelphia premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY. Experience Bob Dylan's iconic songs in a whole new way as they come to life on stage.

3
Hedgerow Theatres A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDY Adds Performances After Initial Run Sells Out Photo
Hedgerow Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDY Adds Performances After Initial Run Sells Out

Don't miss out on the joy and laughter of Hedgerow Theatre's A Christmas Carol Comedy. Featuring regional favorites Brian Anthony Wilson and Christopher Patrick Mullen.

4
Celebrate The Season With Theatre Horizons Holiday Gospel Concert Photo
Celebrate The Season With Theatre Horizon's Holiday Gospel Concert

Experience the warmth of the season with Theatre Horizon's Holiday Gospel Concert, featuring soulful sounds and a vibrant community choir. Join in the joyful noise and celebrate togetherness now through December 17.

From This Author - Marakay Rogers

 America's most uncoordinated childhood ballet and tap student before discovering that her talents were music and writing, Marakay Rogers finally traded in her violin for law school when she real... Marakay Rogers">(read more about this author)

Review: A BETTER PLACE… WHERE EAGLES FLY MUSIC PREMIERE at Union LeagueReview: A BETTER PLACE… WHERE EAGLES FLY MUSIC PREMIERE at Union League
Review: ILLUMINATION Shines Bright at PrimaReview: ILLUMINATION Shines Bright at Prima
Review: HERE COMES THE SUN Is Far More Than All Right at PrimaReview: HERE COMES THE SUN Is Far More Than All Right at Prima
Run - or Creep or Crawl - to Keystone Theatrics' THE ADDAMS FAMILY at AllenberryRun - or Creep or Crawl - to Keystone Theatrics' THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Allenberry

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/17)Tracker
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Philadelphia Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)Tracker
Ain't Too Proud in Philadelphia Ain't Too Proud
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (1/03-1/21)
Big: The Musical in Philadelphia Big: The Musical
Bristol Riverside Theare (3/19-4/14)
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Philadelphia The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
ActorsNET of Bucks County (12/01-12/17)
Frozen in Philadelphia Frozen
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (3/21-4/07)
Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute in Philadelphia Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute
Keswick Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Spyro Gyra with special guest The Jeff Lorber Fusion in Philadelphia Spyro Gyra with special guest The Jeff Lorber Fusion
Keswick Theatre (3/09-3/09)
The Doo Wop Project in Philadelphia The Doo Wop Project
Keswick Theatre (5/04-5/04)
Fima Chupakhin in Philadelphia Fima Chupakhin
Harold Prince Theatre (2/29-2/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You