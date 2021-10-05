1812 Productions Announces 2021-22 Season

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's All-Comedy Theater Company, will welcome live audiences back as they announce their 2021-22 season, featuring a variety of in-person, hybrid, and online offerings to suit any audience member's preference. The new season features the return of both a popular 1812 holiday show, The Carols, along with the 2022 installment of the company's signature production of This Is The Week That Is. A hybrid cabaret experience and a world-premiere one-woman show also highlight the offerings.

"We are so excited to welcome audiences back to 1812, and we were passionate and deliberate in offering both in-person and online offerings for our patrons" notes Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs. "Our season offers something for everyone-from our original cabaret this fall, to the incredible Bi Jean Ngo presenting the world premiere of her one-woman show in the summer. We're as anxious as everyone else to return to live theatre with an audience, where we can share laughter in the same space, and we're optimistic that we'll get there soon."

The season includes:

Two Outta Three

Live performances: Friday November 19 at 8pm, Saturday November 20 at 8pm, and Sunday November 21 at 2pm and 7pm

Streaming performances available: December 6-19, 2021

Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place

1812's season opens with a unique hybrid viewing experience. Two Outta Three is a new cabaret from Philly theatre favorites Jennifer Childs and Scott Greer, a real life married couple and veterans of the regional stage. This moving and hysterical show is about how a trio becomes a duo again after Childs and Greer send the youngest member of their act, their daughter, off to college. Both Childs and Greer rediscover the rhythm and the timing of their own lives- and learn that there are plenty of laughs to be had. Two Outta Three is about rediscovering the good stuff of who you were, what made it work before, and what makes it work now.

Audiences will have the option to experience Two Outta Three live in person at Plays & Players Theatre from November 19-21, 2021. The show will be captured with the live audience and offered to patrons to view online, December 6-19.

The Carols

Previously produced as part of the Phoebe & Otto Premiere Series

Honorary Producers: Sharon and Jeff Weiss

Streaming performances available December 20, 2021-January 2, 2022

It's Christmastime in 1943. War is raging on the other side of the Atlantic and, here at home, a group of neighbors gather at the VFW to make the most of what they have. An audience favorite show from 1812's vast library of original work, The Carols has gone on to regional productions along the East Coast, with future productions already scheduled into 2022. Experience the holiday magic of this world premiere production in the comfort of your home for two weeks only. Featuring Philadelphia theater favorites Mary Martello, Rachel Camp, Caroline Dooner, TJ Harris, Emily Kleimo, and Anthony Lawton.

This Is The Week That Is

Part of the June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series

Honorary Producer: Terry Graboyes

Live performances April 28-May 22, 2022

Plays and Players, 1714 Delancey Place

A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 16 years, This Is The Week That Is delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. Featuring a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros, This Is The Week That Is, directed by Tanaquil Márquez, is a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show, the show continues its signature mission to tell the truth and make it funny with a performance ensemble that is also a writers' room, featuring Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, and Pax Ressler, with additional ensemble members to be announced.

In Search of the Kitchen Gods

Part of the Phoebe & Otto Premiere Series

Live performances June 8-June 26, 2022

Theatre Exile, 1340 S. 13th Street

In Search of the Kitchen Gods is a world-premiere solo show, written by and starring Bi Jean Ngo. In Search of the Kitchen Gods follows Ngo on a loving, joyous exploration of her Vietnamese American identity through a culinary journey, aided and abetted by the Kitchen Gods. Audiences will enjoy a comedic and heartfelt experience of the people who shaped Ngo, and get a glimpse of her personal embarrassments, heartbreaks, and love life while sharing the comfort foods that have gotten her through all of it. Think Food Network, but with a lot of laughter and soul.

Health and Safety Standards

1812 Productions has been closely monitoring government and CDC recommendations with an eye on how to keep patrons, staff, production personnel, and performers safe during these unprecedented times. The company is also listening to guidance from Actors' Equity and have sought feedback and commentary from ticket buyers as to their comfort level and measures they would like to see taken at the theatre when we gather next

Based on these audience responses, the company's hybrid season includes limited engagement in-person performances, streaming new and archival works, and full in-person runs in the second half of the season. The company is also implementing admittance requirements for audience members, staff, artists, and technicians that will help ensure everyone's safety while at the theatre. These currently include:

Proof of vaccination is required along with a photo ID for patrons.

Masks are to be worn at all times in Plays and Players Theatre

Plays and Players Theater will be solid at 60% capacity with socially distanced seating

All tickets and Playbills will be digital

Engaging a COVID Safety Officer to be present at the theater to ensure all safety measures are being taken

Working with a professional HVAC company to assess and clean the theater's HVAC system

Installing high grade air purifiers in the theater and support spaces with MERV-17 filters

Professional deep cleaning of the theatre, including steam cleaning of the seat cushions and carpet

Hard surfaces, such as arm rests and chair backs, will be cleaned after each use.

Providing hand sanitizer stations in the lobby and restrooms

Immediate seating to prevent wait times in the lobby

Limiting the number of patrons in the restroom and lower lobby to ensure social distancing

These guidelines may change pending CDC and local government guidelines and regulations.

Tickets and more information

Subscriptions to 1812 Production's season are currently available. For more information, or to subscribe, visit 1812productions.org.