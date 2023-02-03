The Curtis Institute of Music Announces and Artist Residency and Public Recital with Warren Jones

Internationally acclaimed pianist, master teacher, chamber musician, conductor, and vocal coach Warren Jones, comes to the Curtis Institute of Music, February 13-⁠17, 2023, for a highly-anticipated artist residency featuring a private master class in collaboration with Curtis's distinguished vocal studies and piano studies departments led by Miloš Repický, Hirsig Family Chair in Vocal Studies and Amy Yang, associate dean of piano studies and artistic initiatives.

Throughout the week, students will have individual coaching sessions with Mr. Jones, offering a wealth of invaluable instruction, feedback, and insight for each young artist. On Friday, February 17, at 8:00 p.m. in Field Concert Hall, Mr. Jones will accompany six vocal students, Emily Damasco, Sarah Fleiss, Evan Gray, Hannah Klein, Ben Schaefer, and Katie Trigg, in a public recital featuring beloved works by Gioachino Rossini, Franz Schubert, Gabriel Fauré, Paolo Tosti, Hugo Wolf, Giuseppe Verdi, and Giacomo Puccini.



Warren Jones enjoys a notably eclectic career that has taken him to virtually every corner of the musical world. He performs with some of today's best-known artists such as Stephanie Blythe and Anthony Dean Griffey, and he is the principal pianist for the exciting California-based chamber music ensemble, Camerata Pacifica. In the past he has partnered with such great performers as Marilyn Horne, Håkan Hagegård, Kathleen Battle, Samuel Ramey, Christine Brewer, Barbara Bonney, Carol Vaness, Judith Blegen, Salvatore Licitra, Tatiana Troyanos, Thomas Hampson, James Morris, and Martti Talvela; and he has appeared in concerts with both the Juilliard Quartet and the Borremeo Quartet. Recently, Mr. Jones has appeared in recital with baritone Sidney Outlaw at The Atlanta Opera and San Francisco Opera and led masterclasses at Merola Opera Program and Source Song. The 2022-23 season includes master teacher residencies and master classes at the Curtis Institute of Music and Toronto's Glenn Gould School.

Mr. Jones is a longtime faculty member at the Manhattan School of Music (MSM) and a former faculty member at the Music Academy of the West, and recently finished an appointment as artist in residence in music at the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. In 2017, Mr. Jones was invited by the National Association of Teachers of Singing to be the inaugural master teacher in their intern program for young collaborative pianists at the Faculty of Music at the University of Toronto; and later in that year, he served as artist in residence in opera at New England Conservatory and at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Mr. Jones has received the Achievement Award from the Music Teachers National Association of America, their highest honor; and has been selected as Collaborative Pianist of the Year by Musical America. In the summer of 2018, he launched an innovative vocal workshop program at the Manchester Music Festival in Vermont for young singers and pianists. His schedule in 2019 also included a residency at the University of Colorado at Boulder where he taught and performed alongside members of the Takacs Quartet.



As an invited guest at the White House, Mr. Jones has performed for state dinners in honor of the leaders of Canada, Russia, and Italy; and three times he has been the guest of the Justices of the United States Supreme Court for musical afternoons in the East Conference Room at the Court. As a musical jurist, he has participated in judging the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the Montreal International Vocal Competition, the Metropolitan Opera National Auditions, and the Naumberg Awards. He joined the jury of the prestigious First China International Piano Competition in Beijing in May 2019.



A graduate of both New England Conservatory and San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), Mr. Jones was honored with the Doctor of Music degree from SFCM, and recently was selected as a faculty member of the board of trustees at MSM. His discography contains 31 recordings on every major label in a wide range of classical, romantic, and contemporary repertory. Most recently, he recorded Lament, live at Brevard Music Center, alongside baritone Sidney Outlaw. His conducting appearances are similarly varied: he has led sold-out critically acclaimed performances of Mascagni's L'amico Fritz, Rossini's Il barbiere di Siviglia, Donizetti's Don Pasquale, Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, and Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti. In 2014 he conducted the world premiere of a new operatic version of A Christmas Carol at the Houston Grand Opera.